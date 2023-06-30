Global Beer Market Overview 2023: Market Value is Expected to Surpass $945 Billion by 2028 - Asia-Pacific has Emerged as a Leading Force in the Market

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Beer Market Overview, 2023-28" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the research report Global Beer Market Overview, 2023-28, the market is anticipated to cross USD 945 billion in size, increasing from USD 663.15 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a 6.13% CAGR by 2023-28.

In the dynamic realm of global commerce, the beer market stands out as a prominent force, captivating consumers across continents and cultures.

The beer market's growth and evolution have been propelled by a myriad of factors, including changing consumer preferences, globalisation, and advancements in production technologies. This global market presents a captivating mosaic of regional preferences, with each corner of the world boasting its own distinct beer culture and traditions.



The beer market's landscape is continuously shaped by the interplay of large multinational corporations, artisanal breweries, and craft beer movements. While industrial giants employ economies of scale to supply the mainstream market, smaller players have emerged as champions of quality, diversity, and localised production, appealing to discerning consumers who crave authenticity and a personal connection to their beverages.

The beer market is nevertheless driven by innovation in this constantly changing environment as brewers experiment with new ingredients, adopt sustainable practises, and adapt to changing customer preferences. Beer is still a flexible and widely available beverage option because the market encourages diversity and offers something for every palette, including fruit-infused sours, barrel-aged stouts, gluten-free beers, and low-alcohol options.



The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as a leading force in the global beer market, fueled by its vast population, rising disposable incomes, and evolving consumer preferences. Several countries in this region have witnessed a remarkable surge in beer consumption, cementing their positions as key players in the industry.

China, with its immense population and growing middle class, stands as the largest consumer of beer globally, embracing both domestic and international brands. India, with its youthful population and expanding beer culture, has also experienced a significant increase in consumption.

The Asia-Pacific region is becoming a dynamic centre for the global beer industry, providing enormous prospects for breweries, distributors, and beer fans alike. This is due to the countries' lively beer cultures as well as their economic development and changing lifestyles.

The global beer market is dominated by major brands, such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, SABMiller, Carlsberg, Tsingtao Brewery, Asahi Breweries, and Molson Coors, which combine tradition, innovation, and effective marketing strategies to capture the hearts and palates of consumers.

Macrobreweries dominate the market, producing beer on a massive scale. Craft breweries prioritise quality, local sourcing, and community engagement. Microbreweries offer an intimate connection between the brewer and the consumer.

Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer are available on the worldwide beer market; however, alcoholic beer dominates due to its long tradition and diverse range of flavours and types. Non-alcoholic beer is popular among folks who don't drink alcohol and who want a pleasant low-alcohol option.



