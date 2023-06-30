North America Digital Door Lock System Market Report 2023: Market was Valued at $2.43 Billion in 2022 - Outlook to 2028 as Automation and Smart Technologies Gain Traction

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Digital Door Lock System Market Outlook, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America Digital Door Lock System Market was valued at USD 2.43 Billion market size in 2022.

In North America Digital door lock systems have gained significant popularity in recent years. With the increasing focus on home automation and smart technologies, more homeowners and businesses are opting for digital door locks as a convenient and secure alternative to traditional lock and key systems.

Furthermore, the growing popularity of smart home technologies has significantly contributed to the demand for digital door lock systems. These locks can be seamlessly integrated with other smart devices and systems within a home, such as security cameras, alarm systems, or voice assistants. The ability to manage and control the locks alongside other smart devices has increased their appeal among homeowners.

Moreover, digital door lock systems offer greater flexibility in access management compared to traditional locks. Users can easily grant or revoke access privileges for individuals, set temporary codes for guests or contractors, and monitor access logs. This level of control and customization appeals to both residential and commercial users.

In addition, the ageing population in North America has created a demand for accessible and user-friendly security solutions. Digital door lock systems with features like keyless entry, large touchscreens, and voice commands cater to the needs of individuals with mobility issues or limited dexterity.



The integration of cloud-based management platforms and data analytics capabilities in digital door locks systems. This enables centralized management of multiple locks, access permissions, and user profiles. Cloud connectivity also allows for storing access logs and generating reports for audit purposes.

Furthermore, the use of mobile credentials and Near Field Communication (NFC) technology is becoming more prevalent in digital door lock systems. Mobile credentials enable users to unlock doors using their smartphones, eliminating the need for physical keycards or access codes. NFC technology allows for contactless communication between the smartphone and the lock, making the unlocking process quick and convenient.

This trend aligns with the increasing reliance on smartphones and mobile devices for various applications. In addition, one prominent trend in the market is the integration of digital door lock systems with broader smart home ecosystems. This allows users to control and monitor their locks alongside other smart devices, such as security cameras, lighting systems, and thermostats.

Integration with popular voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant enables users to control their locks using voice commands. This trend emphasizes the seamless connectivity and interoperability of smart home devices.



Recent Developments:

Schlage introduced the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt with HomeKit compatibility. This update allows users to integrate their Schlage smart locks with Apple's HomeKit ecosystem, providing seamless control and automation through Siri voice commands and the Apple Home app.

Yale launched the Yale Assure Lock SL with iM1 Network Module. This new version of the Assure Lock SL is equipped with an iM1 Network Module, which enables direct integration with Apple HomeKit without the need for an additional smart home hub or bridge.

August Home introduced a firmware update for their Wi-Fi Smart Locks, enabling direct integration with Apple HomeKit. This update allows users to control their August locks through the Apple Home app, Siri voice commands, and automation with other HomeKit-compatible devices.

Kwikset launched the Halo Touch Wi-Fi Smart Lock with fingerprint access. This new model combines the convenience of keyless entry with an integrated fingerprint sensor, providing an additional layer of security and offering users the option to unlock the door using their fingerprint.

Company Profiles

Honeywell International Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Assa Abloy AB

Siemens AG

Allegion plc

dormakaba Holding AG

ZKTeco Co., Limited

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Master Lock Company

Salto Systems S.L

Sargent and Greenleaf

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Avent Security

Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

Cansec Systems Ltd

Gantner Electronic GmbH

Sentrilock, LLC

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Dashboard

Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

Key Players Market Positioning Matrix

Porter's Five Forces

Considered in this report

Geography: North America

Historic year: 2017

Base year: 2022

Estimated year: 2023

Forecast year: 2028

Aspects covered in this report

North America Digital Door Lock System market with its value and forecast along with its segments

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

By End-use

Residential

Hotels & Hospitals

Commercial (including Hospitality)

Industrial

Government and Institutions

Others (automotive ,vacation rentals)

By Access Type

Face

Fingerprint

Iris

Vein & Palm

Voice

Signature

Keypad Locks

Magnetic Strike

Electric Strike

By Lock Type

Deadbolt

Padlock

Lever Handle

