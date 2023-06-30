Global Cardiac POC Testing Devices Strategic Business Report 2023: Implementation of Unique & New Troponin-Based Tests Helps in Diagnosing MI

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac POC Testing Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Cardiac POC Testing Devices estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cardiac Markers Test, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $531.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Cardiac POC Testing Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$531.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$258.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured) -
- Abbott Laboratories
- ACON Laboratories, Inc.
- Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.
- American Screening Corporation, Inc.
- BD Medical device company
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Biomerica, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- LifeSign LLC
- Medtronic plc
- Nano-Ditech Corporation
- Nexus Dx, Inc.
- Nova Biomedical Corporation
- PTS Diagnostics
- Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Werfen Life Group
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|377
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Cardiac POC Testing Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- A Prelude to Cardiac POC Testing
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Impact of COVID-19 on Cardiac POCT Testing Market
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Cardiac POC Testing Market Set to Record Strong Growth Led by Advancements in Cardiac Marker Testing
- Cardiac Marker Tests Dominate the Cardiac POC Testing Market
- North America Corners Major Share, Asia-Pacific to Record Fastest Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Incidence, Mounting Economic and Social Burden of Cardiovascular Disease to Drive Market Growth
- Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of Deaths in Millions & % Share of Deaths by Cause for 2017
- Leading Causes of Mortality for Low-Income and High-Income Countries
- Aging Global Population at High Risk of Cardiac Illnesses Present Favorable Outlook for Cardiac POC Testing Devices
- Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
- Technological Advances to Drive the Cardiac POC Diagnostics Market
- An Overview of Available Quantitative and Qualitative POC Devices for Measuring Multiple Cardiac Markers
- Increasing Demand for Troponin Tests Drive the Cardiac POC Market
- Evolution of the Troponin Assay
- Implementation of Unique & new Troponin-Based Tests Helps in Diagnosing MI
- Optimizing Novel Troponin Assay Benefits
- Troponin Applications: A Promising Future
- Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNP) Test Registers Significant Growth
- Myoglobin Test
- Myoglobin Test
- Cardiac Biomarker Play Critical Role in Stroke Diagnosis
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ly89ju
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment