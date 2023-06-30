Global Cardiac POC Testing Devices Strategic Business Report 2023: Implementation of Unique & New Troponin-Based Tests Helps in Diagnosing MI

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac POC Testing Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cardiac POC Testing Devices estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cardiac Markers Test, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $531.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Cardiac POC Testing Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$531.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$258.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Abbott Laboratories

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.

American Screening Corporation, Inc.

BD Medical device company

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Biomerica, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

LifeSign LLC

Medtronic plc

Nano-Ditech Corporation

Nexus Dx, Inc.

Nova Biomedical Corporation

PTS Diagnostics

Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Werfen Life Group

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 377 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Cardiac POC Testing Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Cardiac POC Testing

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on Cardiac POCT Testing Market

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Cardiac POC Testing Market Set to Record Strong Growth Led by Advancements in Cardiac Marker Testing

Cardiac Marker Tests Dominate the Cardiac POC Testing Market

North America Corners Major Share, Asia-Pacific to Record Fastest Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence, Mounting Economic and Social Burden of Cardiovascular Disease to Drive Market Growth

Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of Deaths in Millions & % Share of Deaths by Cause for 2017

Leading Causes of Mortality for Low-Income and High-Income Countries

Aging Global Population at High Risk of Cardiac Illnesses Present Favorable Outlook for Cardiac POC Testing Devices

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Technological Advances to Drive the Cardiac POC Diagnostics Market

An Overview of Available Quantitative and Qualitative POC Devices for Measuring Multiple Cardiac Markers

Increasing Demand for Troponin Tests Drive the Cardiac POC Market

Evolution of the Troponin Assay

Implementation of Unique & new Troponin-Based Tests Helps in Diagnosing MI

Optimizing Novel Troponin Assay Benefits

Troponin Applications: A Promising Future

Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNP) Test Registers Significant Growth

Myoglobin Test

Myoglobin Test

Cardiac Biomarker Play Critical Role in Stroke Diagnosis

