Global Aquaculture Market (2023 to 2027) - Featuring Leroy Seafood Group, Cooke Aquaculture & Austevoll Seafood Among Others

The aquaculture market is forecasted to grow by USD 56.93 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period. The report on the aquaculture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness of aquaculture products, the popularity of polyculture farm methodology, and the increased presence of better aquaculture strains from different farming methods.



The aquaculture market is segmented as below:

By Type

Fresh water aquaculture

Marine water aquaculture

Brackish water aquaculture

By Culture

Net pen culture

Floating cage culture

Pond culture

Rice field culture

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the introduction of new aquaculture species as one of the prime reasons driving the aquaculture market growth during the next few years. Also, increased preferences for organic aquaculture and improving animal husbandry practices to overcome threats of aquaculture diseases will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the aquaculture market covers the following areas:

Aquaculture market sizing

Aquaculture market forecast

Aquaculture market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the introduction of new aquaculture species.'



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising awareness of aquaculture products.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2022

Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Historic Market Size

Global aquaculture market 2017 - 2021

Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Culture Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Fresh water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Marine water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Brackish water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Culture

Market segments

Comparison by Culture

Net pen culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Floating cage culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Pond culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Rice field culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Market opportunity by Culture

Customer Landscape

Customer landscape overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Alpha Aqua AS

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc

Camanchaca SA

Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Grupo Farallon Aquaculture

JBS SA

Leroy Seafood Group ASA

Maruha Nichiro Corp.

Mitsubishi Corp

NIREUS AQUACULTURE

Nissui Corp.

PF Bakkafrost

PJSC Russian Aquaculture

SalMar ASA

Shanghai Kai Chuang Marine International Co. Ltd.

Stolt Nielsen Ltd.

Tongwei Group Co. Ltd.

Mowi ASA

Thai Union Group PCL

