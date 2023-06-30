Global Aquaculture Market (2023 to 2027) - Featuring Leroy Seafood Group, Cooke Aquaculture & Austevoll Seafood Among Others

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aquaculture Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aquaculture market is forecasted to grow by USD 56.93 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period. The report on the aquaculture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness of aquaculture products, the popularity of polyculture farm methodology, and the increased presence of better aquaculture strains from different farming methods.
The aquaculture market is segmented as below:
By Type
- Fresh water aquaculture
- Marine water aquaculture
- Brackish water aquaculture
By Culture
- Net pen culture
- Floating cage culture
- Pond culture
- Rice field culture
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the introduction of new aquaculture species as one of the prime reasons driving the aquaculture market growth during the next few years. Also, increased preferences for organic aquaculture and improving animal husbandry practices to overcome threats of aquaculture diseases will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the aquaculture market covers the following areas:
- Aquaculture market sizing
- Aquaculture market forecast
- Aquaculture market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the introduction of new aquaculture species.'
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising awareness of aquaculture products.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2022
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
Historic Market Size
- Global aquaculture market 2017 - 2021
- Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Culture Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Fresh water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Marine water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Brackish water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Culture
- Market segments
- Comparison by Culture
- Net pen culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Floating cage culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Pond culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Rice field culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Market opportunity by Culture
Customer Landscape
- Customer landscape overview
- Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Alpha Aqua AS
- Austevoll Seafood ASA
- Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc
- Camanchaca SA
- Cooke Aquaculture Inc.
- Grupo Farallon Aquaculture
- JBS SA
- Leroy Seafood Group ASA
- Maruha Nichiro Corp.
- Mitsubishi Corp
- NIREUS AQUACULTURE
- Nissui Corp.
- PF Bakkafrost
- PJSC Russian Aquaculture
- SalMar ASA
- Shanghai Kai Chuang Marine International Co. Ltd.
- Stolt Nielsen Ltd.
- Tongwei Group Co. Ltd.
- Mowi ASA
- Thai Union Group PCL
