Global Pumpkin Seeds Market 2023-2027: Increasing Availability Through Online Retailers Presents Opportunities

The pumpkin seeds market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,070.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.92% during the forecast period. The report on the pumpkin seeds market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by health benefits of pumpkin seeds, rise in popularity as a tasty ingredient and snack, and wider reach through organized retailing.

Companies Mentioned

AKS NEV Ltd.

Antonio Foods

Conagra Brands Inc.

Conscious Food Pvt. Ltd.

Ebro Foods SA

Giant Snacks Inc.

Happilo International Pvt. Ltd.

Howard Dill Enterprises

HW Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Johnvince Foods Ltd.

Krispy Kernels

McCormick and Co. Inc.

Meridian foods Ltd.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Prana Organic

Rizhao Golden Nut Group

Seeds for Africa

Shandong Farmer Land Foodstuff Co. Ltd.

Shandong Jinsheng Cereals and Oils Industrial Co. Ltd.

The pumpkin seeds market is segmented as below:

By Application

Food

Seed oil production

Nutraceuticals

By Type

Conventional

Organic

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing availability through online retailers as one of the prime reasons driving the pumpkin seeds market growth during the next few years. Also, clean labeling and a growing vegan population will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the pumpkin seeds market covers the following areas:

Pumpkin seeds market sizing

Pumpkin seeds market forecast

Pumpkin seeds market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2022

Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Historic Market Size

Global pumpkin seeds market 2017 - 2021

Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Seed oil production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Customer landscape overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

