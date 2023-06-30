Global Pumpkin Seeds Market 2023-2027: Increasing Availability Through Online Retailers Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pumpkin Seeds Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pumpkin seeds market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,070.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.92% during the forecast period. The report on the pumpkin seeds market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by health benefits of pumpkin seeds, rise in popularity as a tasty ingredient and snack, and wider reach through organized retailing.
Companies Mentioned
- AKS NEV Ltd.
- Antonio Foods
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- Conscious Food Pvt. Ltd.
- Ebro Foods SA
- Giant Snacks Inc.
- Happilo International Pvt. Ltd.
- Howard Dill Enterprises
- HW Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Johnvince Foods Ltd.
- Krispy Kernels
- McCormick and Co. Inc.
- Meridian foods Ltd.
- Nestle SA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Prana Organic
- Rizhao Golden Nut Group
- Seeds for Africa
- Shandong Farmer Land Foodstuff Co. Ltd.
- Shandong Jinsheng Cereals and Oils Industrial Co. Ltd.
The pumpkin seeds market is segmented as below:
By Application
- Food
- Seed oil production
- Nutraceuticals
By Type
- Conventional
- Organic
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the increasing availability through online retailers as one of the prime reasons driving the pumpkin seeds market growth during the next few years. Also, clean labeling and a growing vegan population will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the pumpkin seeds market covers the following areas:
- Pumpkin seeds market sizing
- Pumpkin seeds market forecast
- Pumpkin seeds market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: `The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing availability through online retailers.`
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2022
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
Historic Market Size
- Global pumpkin seeds market 2017 - 2021
- Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Seed oil production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
- Customer landscape overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
