Global E-Learning Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $686.9 Billion by 2030 - AR & VR Technologies Take e-Learning to the Next Level in Efficiency Enhancement

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for E-Learning estimated at US$332.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$686.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Academic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$431 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $100 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR
The E-Learning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$100 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$170.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|507
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$332.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$686.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19 in Select Countries: June 2020
- Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19: Feb2020-Aug2020
- School Closures Due to the Pandemic Prompt Boom in E-Learning
- Web Conferencing Accelerates Move towards Location Agnostic Interactive and Synchronous Learning in Education Sector
- Video Conferencing Platforms Gain Traction in Remote Learning During COVID-19
- Google Augments Learning Management with Robust Solutions
- E-Learning - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- e-Learning Brings in a New Transformation in Education Sector
- Rapid Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth in the Market
- Internet Ubiquity, Speed & Bandwidth Explosion Provides the Support Platform for the Proliferation of e-Learning Services: Internet Users as % of Population by Region for 2019 and 2024
- Video Use in e-Learning Witnesses Robust Growth
- Higher User Engagement with Short Videos as Compared to Other Forms of Content Drives the Value of Creating Short But Effective e-Learning Video Content: % Engagement Loss by Video Length
- Academic Sector Remains the Largest Market for e-Learning
- Corporate & Government e-Learning: The Fastest Growing Segment
- Global Average Per Capita Spending on Workplace Training of Employees (In US$) for the Years 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020E
- RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- AR & VR Technologies Take e-Learning to the Next Level in Efficiency Enhancement
- Augmented Reality (AR) Makes e-Learning More Engaging, and Interactive
- Virtual Reality (VR) & Wearable Devices Contribute to Cost-effective Online Learning & Training
- Advances in Artificial Intelligence Drives Adaptive and Personalized e-Learning
- Commercialization of AI Technology Boosts Use of AI in e-Learning: Global Market for Market in US$ Billion for 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024
- Companies Turn towards Learning Experience Platform (LXP)
- Rise in User Generated Content
- Technology Innovations Continue to Benefit Market Growth
- Select Innovations and Advancements
- Select e-Learning Products
- Cloud: Growing Domain for e-Learning Application Development & Delivery
- Myriad Benefits of Cloud Drive Opportunities for Cloud as the Future of e-Learning Infrastructure
- Big Data Analytics to Drive Personalized Learning Experiences
- Role of Social Media in e-Learning Grows Stronger
- Social and Collaborative Learning Picks up Momentum Among Companies
- Expanding Social Presence Continues to Play a Central Role in the Integration of Social Networking with Education
- Rapid e-Learning: A Viable Alternative to Conventional Development Techniques
- Supportive Government Policies Provide the Foundation for Growth
- Emerging Economies Drive Growth in the Market
- Web Conferencing Emerges as a Major Collaborative Tool in e-Learning
- Global Market for Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Creation of a Personal Learning Environment (PLE), the Most Rewarding Aspect of e-Learning
- MOOCs: New Form of Online Training
- LMS: A Key Contributor to e-Learning
- Microlearning Gains Traction in Corporate eLearning
- m-Learning Emerges to Revolutionize e-Learning
- Apps Critical to the Growth of m-Learning
- Development of HTML5
- M-Learning VAS Offers Support Structure for m-Learning
- Gamification of Learning, the Most Lucrative Way to Monetize e-Learning
- Shadow Education Emerges to Drive a Large Chunk of Growth in the Academic/ Educational Sector
- Growing Student Population Benefits Growth of e-Learning in the Academic Sector
- Burgeoning World Student Population Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for e-Learning Technologies
- Academic e-Learning to Leverage the Growing Trend of BYOD in Classrooms
- e-Learning Rides the BYOD to School Wave, With Smartphone Penetration Being the Highest in the 12+ Age Group of Children & Teens
- Proliferation of BYOD among Enterprises Opens New Avenues for the Growth of Corporate m-Learning
- Global Spending on BYOD (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017 & 2022
- Key Challenges to Market Growth
