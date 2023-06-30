Global E-Learning Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $686.9 Billion by 2030 - AR & VR Technologies Take e-Learning to the Next Level in Efficiency Enhancement

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Learning: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global E-Learning Market to Reach $686.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for E-Learning estimated at US$332.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$686.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Academic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$431 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $100 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR



The E-Learning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$100 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$170.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 507 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $332.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $686.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19 in Select Countries: June 2020

Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19: Feb2020-Aug2020

School Closures Due to the Pandemic Prompt Boom in E-Learning

Web Conferencing Accelerates Move towards Location Agnostic Interactive and Synchronous Learning in Education Sector

Video Conferencing Platforms Gain Traction in Remote Learning During COVID-19

Google Augments Learning Management with Robust Solutions

E-Learning - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

e-Learning Brings in a New Transformation in Education Sector

Rapid Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth in the Market

Internet Ubiquity, Speed & Bandwidth Explosion Provides the Support Platform for the Proliferation of e-Learning Services: Internet Users as % of Population by Region for 2019 and 2024

Video Use in e-Learning Witnesses Robust Growth

Higher User Engagement with Short Videos as Compared to Other Forms of Content Drives the Value of Creating Short But Effective e-Learning Video Content: % Engagement Loss by Video Length

Academic Sector Remains the Largest Market for e-Learning

Corporate & Government e-Learning: The Fastest Growing Segment

Global Average Per Capita Spending on Workplace Training of Employees (In US$) for the Years 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020E

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AR & VR Technologies Take e-Learning to the Next Level in Efficiency Enhancement

Augmented Reality (AR) Makes e-Learning More Engaging, and Interactive

Virtual Reality (VR) & Wearable Devices Contribute to Cost-effective Online Learning & Training

Advances in Artificial Intelligence Drives Adaptive and Personalized e-Learning

Commercialization of AI Technology Boosts Use of AI in e-Learning: Global Market for Market in US$ Billion for 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024

Companies Turn towards Learning Experience Platform (LXP)

Rise in User Generated Content

Technology Innovations Continue to Benefit Market Growth

Select Innovations and Advancements

Select e-Learning Products

Cloud: Growing Domain for e-Learning Application Development & Delivery

Myriad Benefits of Cloud Drive Opportunities for Cloud as the Future of e-Learning Infrastructure

Big Data Analytics to Drive Personalized Learning Experiences

Role of Social Media in e-Learning Grows Stronger

Social and Collaborative Learning Picks up Momentum Among Companies

Expanding Social Presence Continues to Play a Central Role in the Integration of Social Networking with Education

Rapid e-Learning: A Viable Alternative to Conventional Development Techniques

Supportive Government Policies Provide the Foundation for Growth

Emerging Economies Drive Growth in the Market

Web Conferencing Emerges as a Major Collaborative Tool in e-Learning

Global Market for Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2023

Creation of a Personal Learning Environment (PLE), the Most Rewarding Aspect of e-Learning

MOOCs: New Form of Online Training

LMS: A Key Contributor to e-Learning

Microlearning Gains Traction in Corporate eLearning

m-Learning Emerges to Revolutionize e-Learning

Apps Critical to the Growth of m-Learning

Development of HTML5

M-Learning VAS Offers Support Structure for m-Learning

Gamification of Learning, the Most Lucrative Way to Monetize e-Learning

Shadow Education Emerges to Drive a Large Chunk of Growth in the Academic/ Educational Sector

Growing Student Population Benefits Growth of e-Learning in the Academic Sector

Burgeoning World Student Population Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for e-Learning Technologies

Academic e-Learning to Leverage the Growing Trend of BYOD in Classrooms

e-Learning Rides the BYOD to School Wave, With Smartphone Penetration Being the Highest in the 12+ Age Group of Children & Teens

Proliferation of BYOD among Enterprises Opens New Avenues for the Growth of Corporate m-Learning

Global Spending on BYOD (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017 & 2022

Key Challenges to Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 290 Featured)

Absorb Software Inc.

Adobe Systems Inc.

Aptara Inc.

Articulate Global, Inc.

bit media e-solution GmbH

Blackboard, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

Coursera Inc.

D2L Corporation

edX Inc.

Fischer, Knoblauch & Co.

GetSmarter

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Hurix Systems Private Ltd.

Inspired eLearning, LLC.

International Business Machines Corporation

Intralearn Software Corporation

Macmillan Learning

McGraw-Hill

NYIF.com

Oracle Corporation

Pearson Education

Persona Learning

SAP SuccessFactors, Inc.

Skillsoft Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyj9ds

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment