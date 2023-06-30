Global Automotive Coatings Industry Trends and Analysis, 2023-2029: Presents Total Market Volume and Revenue Generation by OEM and Refinish Coatings

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Automotive Coatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study assesses the present status of and future prospects for the global automotive coatings market. It considers the market volume and revenue generation from 2019 to 2029, recording revenues at the manufacturer level. The total market is broken down into the OEM and refinish coatings segments. The analysis covers key trends in eCoats, primers, basecoats, and clear coats in the OEM segment. In the refinish segment, the product types discussed are undercoats, basecoats, clear coats, and thinners/hardeners.
Epoxy, polyesters, acrylics, and polyurethane chemistries used in OEM and refinish segments are also analyzed. Regional trends and dynamics across the four geographies (the Americas; Europe; Asia-Pacific; and the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia [MEASA]) are discussed. Similar to most coating markets, the trends around solvent and water-borne coatings in automotive and the opportunities for powder coatings in the OEM segment are major discussion points and covered in this analysis.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key automotive coating types, chemistries, and technologies for both OEM and refinish applications?
- What are the dynamics influencing the automotive coatings market for both OEM and refinish applications?
- What are the trends in technology development and the adoption of individual coatings for specific applications?
- What are the key factors driving and restraining growth in the market for both OEM and refinish applications?
- What are the growth opportunities for the different automotive coatings?
- Who are the key participants in the market?
- What are the regional and product trends in the market?
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
- Axalta
- BASF SE
- PPG Industries
Key Topics Covered
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Coatings Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Geographic Scope
- Segmentation
- Market Definitions
- Value Chain - Automotive OEM Coatings Market
- Value Chain - Automotive Refinish Coatings Market
- Key Value Chain Takeaways for the Automotive OEM and Refinish Coatings Markets
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Volume Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Color Trends
- Color Trends - PPG Industries
- Color Trends - BASF SE
- Color Trends - Axalta
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Automotive OEM Coatings
- Segment Overview and Introduction
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Impact of Drivers and Restraints on Volume and Revenue Growth (Forecast Assumptions)
- Automotive Industry Trends
- Coatings Market Trends
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Impact of COVID-19 on Volume and Revenue Forecasts
- Forecast Analysis
- What Actually Happened in the Automotive Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Regional Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Volume Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Technology Type
- Volume Forecast by Technology Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Technology Type
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Automotive Refinish Coatings
- Segment Overview and Introduction
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Summary of the Drivers and Restraints (Forecast Assumptions)
- Automotive Industry Trends
- Coating Market Trends
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Impact of COVID-19 on Volume and Revenue Forecasts
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Regional Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Volume Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Technology Type
- Volume Forecast by Technology Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Technology Type
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Develop Coatings that Support Robotic Application
- Growth Opportunity 2: Offer Next-generation Coating Technologies in Line with Automotive Industry Dynamics
- Growth Opportunity 3: Acquire Complementary Businesses
- Growth Opportunity 4: Offer Digital Services to OEM and Refinish Customers
- Growth Opportunity 5: Benefit from Price Pressure on Body Shop Suppliers
6. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Why Now?
7. List of Exhibits
