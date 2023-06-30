Global Military Fixed Wing Aircraft Industry Analysis 2023-2033: Combat Aircraft Segment Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Fixed Wing Aircraft Markets, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the market size forecast and the estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the next ten years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, trends, emerging technologies, and major challenges faced by industry participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and programs that are expected to influence the demand for military fixed wing aircraft market over the forecast period.

Market Insights

Over the decade, the military fixed wing aircraft market is bound to witness radical change due to increasing demand for fifth-generation Combat Aircraft. Countries have already initiated their modernization drives, with plans laid down to replace aging fleets with latest capabilities for relevance well into 2050s. Mid-cycle upgradations have been focusing on extending the life of the fleet by up to a decade. Countries are also enhancing their indigenous platform development expertise through technology transfer agreements. Aircraft procurement programs are being devised with emphasis on a lower operational cost over the life of the platform and an affordable acquisition cost, while also ensuring incorporation of recent developments in avenues of low observable technology and intelligence collection capabilities.



The combat aircraft segment is expected to be the largest segment accounting for 74.7% of the global military fixed wing aircraft market over the forecast period. The segment is expected to receive robust investment over the forecast period, owing to procurement of next-generation multi-role combat aircraft with advanced sensors, electronic warfare, communication, and weapon systems to improve their ground attack and air defense capabilities. Several countries have already initiated programs to replace their aging 3rd and 4th generation aircraft with 4.5 and 5th generation combat aircraft to maintain combat effectiveness and fleet size. According to Chandan Kumar Nayak, Defense Analyst at the publisher, 'Many countries are focusing on indigenous design and manufacturing, reducing their reliance on foreign suppliers of military weapons. Due to the exorbitant expenses of obtaining foreign aircraft, some emerging nations are also being driven to commence military aircraft production initiatives, which has resulted in the growth of the military fixed wing aircraft market.



North America region is expected to dominate the global military fixed wing aircraft market from 2023 to 2033, with the US accounting for the largest market share. The US's dominance in the military fixed wing aircraft market is influenced by the country's ambitious advanced military programs to ensure air superiority and maintain its global military edge over its adversaries. The US currently has several high-value programs for the procurement of next generation capability aircraft. Some of the major ongoing procurement programs include F-35, F-15EX, and the development of B-21 raider. Apart from combat aircraft the US is also expected to procure several ISR and tanker aircraft to support electronic warfare and expeditionary power projection capabilities.



Key Highlights

The global military fixed wing aircraft market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period

The global military fixed wing aircraft market is classified into five categories: Combat Aircraft, Transport Aircraft, ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) Aircraft, Tanker Aircraft, and Training & Light Attack Aircraft

North America is expected to dominate the global military fixed wing aircraft market over the forecast period with a market share of 74.7%, followed by Asia-Pacific and European regions

Combat aircraft is expected to be the largest segment among other military fixed wing aircraft categories over the forecast period

In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Market size and drivers: Detailed analysis during 2023-2033, including the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world

Recent developments and industry challenges: Insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the existing military fixed wing aircraft programs being executed and planned worldwide. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants

Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand

Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2023-2033

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global military fixed wing aircraft market. It provides an overview of key players, their strategic initiatives, and financial analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Lockheed Martin

Boeing

Saab

BAE Systems plc

Northrop Grumman Corp

Airbus SE

Embraer

Dassault Aviation SA

Leonardo Spa

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Pilatus Aircraft Ltd

Eurofighter

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

