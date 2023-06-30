2023 Report on Novartis AG's Technology Activities with Details of Estimated ICT Budgets and Major ICT Contracts

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Novartis AG - Digital Transformation Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Novartis AG (Novartis) is a pharmaceutical company engaged in discovery, development, manufacturing, and marketing of prescription and generic pharmaceutical products. It provides drugs for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, dermatological conditions, neurological disorders, ophthalmic diseases, respiratory diseases, immune disorders and infections, etc.

The company offers eye care products through its subsidiary, Alcon, and generic medicines through Sandoz. Novartis carries out research in various areas including oncology, ophthalmology, metabolic, and cardiovascular among others through Novartis Institute for BioMedical Research (NIBR).

The company's production and supply chains for innovative medicines, generic drugs, pharmaceutical and biotechnological active substances are managed by Novartis Technical Operations (NTO). NTO has 64 manufacturing plants across its IM and Sandoz segments.



The report provides information and insights into Novartis' tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches and acquisitions

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

Highlights

Novartis is exploring the possibility of using blockchain technology to improve customer service by providing up-to-date information about prescription drugs to patients, quicken manufacturing process, lower cost of operations and prevent drug recalls

Novartis is tapping the functionality and features of cloud computing technologies to integrate siloed data on one platform and process it to transform several business operations, including delivery operations, production processes and core supply chain

Novartis is harnessing the power of big data, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and predictive analytics to transform the healthcare ecosystem and achieve better health outcomes

Novartis established the data42 program as part of its 'go big on data and digital' strategy to transform the way it discovers and develops novel treatments for diseases

Key Topics Covered

Overview

Brief information about the company, its business divisions and its financials

Digital Transformation Strategy

A summary of key digital strategies/implementation efforts of the company

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Discusses the company's key strategic units, innovation labs, incubation and accelerator programs dedicated to technology innovation

Technology Focus

Lists the technology themes pertinent to the industry the company operates in and highlights the themes adopted by the company

Technology Initiatives

Discussion about all the technology introductions partnerships the company has entered

Venture Arm: Novartis Venture Fund (NVF)

Brief information about the Company's Ventures and its the key decision makers

Investment

Brief discussion about the investments made by the company to acquire new technologies

