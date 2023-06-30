Super Bowl 2023 Event Analysis: An In-Depth Analysis of Both Business and Popularity Metrics

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Super Bowl 2023 - Event Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents a detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place in Glendale, USA. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer and well as looking into the sponsorship portfolio's of the 2023 Super Bowl.
Highlights
The Super Bowl has lucrative broadcast deals across the globe, with many deals included within NFL broadcasting packages.
Fox Sports live TV broadcast accumulated approximately 107 million viewers in the US, whilst six million tuned in on streaming platforms.
In Germany, DAZN and ProSiebenSat.1 acquired the broadcasting rights for this year's Super Bowl, which saw an average of 1.77 million German viewers. The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for the 2023 Super Bowl was $45.9 million.
The event has six deals in place that the publisher estimates to be each worth over $50 million annually, with EA Sports, Anheuser-Busch, Nike, Oakley, Verizon and Apple.
Similar to the event's broadcasting deals, most Super Bowl sponsorships are included with NFL deals.
The commonest length of deal that brands have agreed with the Super Bowl is for one or two years. This year's prize money is a 4.6 percent increase from last year, where players on the winning side received $150,000.
Players on the losing team will still earn $82,000 each in 2023.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Overview
2. Broadcasters
- Super Bowl 2023 Broadcast Breakdown in North America
- Super Bowl 2023 Broadcasts Breakdown Across Europe
- Super Bowl 2023 Broadcasters Breakdown Across the World
3. Sponsorship
- Super Bowl 2023 Sponsorship Portfolio
- Super Bowl 2023 Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown
- Super Bowl 2023 Sponsorship Contract Lengths
4. Media Prize Money
- Super Bowl 2023 Prize Money Breakdown
5. Attendance & Ticketing
- Super Bowl 2023 Attendance & Ticketing Insight
6. Team & Player Profile
- Super Bowl 2023 Team Profile - Kansas City Chiefs
- Super Bowl 2023 MVP Player Profile - Patrick Mahomes
7. Appendix
- References
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
- EA Sports
- Anheuser-Busch
- Nike
- Oakley
- Verizon
- Apple
- Bridgestone
- Nationwide Insurance
- PepsiCo
- USAA
- Diageo
- FedEx
- Visa
- Castrol
- BetMGM
- P&G
- Fanatics Authentic
- Intuit
- TCL
- Extreme Networks
- Pizza Hut
- Uber Eats
- Gallo
- DKB
- 888Sport
- Sportsbreaks.com
- Nobull
- Truist
