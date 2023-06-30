Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Growth Prospects 2023-2027 | Research Report Industrial Developments, Sales, Price, Value, Gross Margin and Demand Forecast

Pune, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide “Retail Automation Market” study provides a thorough analysis of its potential, looking at a number of factors including market dynamics, development drivers, challenges, and opportunities. It provides strategic insights to help readers navigate the shifting terrain with a thorough investigation of how COVID-19 has affected businesses operating in the sector. The research also evaluates the top 20 countries' market potential, offering useful data for companies intending to join these markets. This research offers businesses looking to comprehend and take advantage of changes in the Retail Automation market a useful resource thanks to its statistical data, PEST analysis, and market entrance strategy analysis.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Retail Automation Market

The global Retail Automation market size was valued at USD 15748.38 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.97% during the forecast period, reaching USD 27855.02 million by 2027.



TOP Prominent Manufactures of Retail Automation Market

E&K Automation GmbH

Posiflex Technology, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Kiosk & Display LLC

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc.

First Data Corporation

Bossa Nova Robotics

Kuka AG

Honeywell Scanning and Mobility

NCR Corporation

Amazon

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Wincor Nixdorf AG

Based on types, the Retail Automation market from 2018 to 2028 is primarily split into:

Point of Sales (POS)

Barcode and RFID

Electronic Shelf Labels

Cameras

Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV)

Based on applications, the Retail Automation market from 2018 to 2028 covers:

Hypermarkets

Single Item Stores

Supermarkets

Fuel Stations

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Key Takeaways from the Global Retail Automation Market Report:

Market Size Estimates: Retail Automation market size estimation in terms of value and sales volume from 2018-2028

Market Trends and Dynamics: Retail Automation market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and risks

Macro-economy and Regional Conflict: Influence of global inflation and Russia & Ukraine War on the Retail Automation market

Segment Market Analysis: Retail Automation market value and sales volume by type and by application from 2018-2028

Regional Market Analysis: Retail Automation market situations and prospects in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Country-level Studies on the Retail Automation Market: Revenue and sales volume of major countries in each region

Retail Automation Market Competitive Landscape and Major Players: Analysis of 10-15 leading market players, sales, price, revenue, gross, gross margin, product profile and application, etc.

Trade Flow: Import and export volume of the Retail Automation market in major regions.

Retail Automation Industry Value Chain: Retail Automation market raw materials & suppliers, manufacturing process, distributors, downstream customers

Retail Automation Industry News, Policies & Regulations

The data of this research report is mainly obtained from industry associations, magazines, press releases, national customs, annual reports of enterprises, expert interviews, paid databases and other channels with authority. It also provides scientific forecasts of the industry's core development indicators through professional analysis and forecasting models.

In short, whatever role you take in this industry value chain, this report will help you or your company to acquire a systematic and in-depth understanding of the industry.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast (2018-2029):

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter including in Retail Automation market report:

Chapter Outline

Chapter 1 starts the report with an overview of the Retail Automation market, as well as the definitions of the target market and the subdivisions. Through the presented global market size, regional market sizes, and segment market shares, you will be able to draw an overall and comprehensive picture of the market situation. Meanwhile, the research method and data source will be shared in this chapter.

Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 breaks down the market by different types and applications, with historic data presented in metrics of sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate.

Chapter 4 elaborates on market dynamics and future trends in the industry, which contains an in-depth analysis of market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and risks. Other essential factors that will have a major impact on the market, i.e., industry news and policies in recent years, global inflation, and regional conflict, are also taken into consideration.

Chapter 5 compares the sales volume and revenue of the major regions across the globe, which enables the readers to understand the regional competitive pattern.

Chapter 6 is the analysis of the trade flow. Import volume and export volume are revealed on a regional level.

Chapters 7-11 focus on country-level studies. Data from the major countries in each region are provided, showing the current development of the industry in different countries. Besides, you will also find qualitative trends analysis under global inflation under each of the 6 regions.

Chapter 12 first up presents the competitive landscape by displaying and comparing the revenues, sales volumes, and market shares of the top players in the market, followed by a company-by-company analysis of all the major market participants with introductions of their products, product applications, company profiles, and business overview. In addition, their competitiveness is manifested through numbers of sales volume, revenue, price, gross and gross margin.

Chapter 13 looks into the whole market industrial chain, ranging from the upstream key raw materials and their suppliers to midstream distributors and downstream customers, with influences of global inflation taken into consideration.

Chapter 14 is perfect for those who wish to develop new projects in the industry. This chapter sheds a light on industry entry barriers and gives suggestions on new project investments.

Chapter 15 forecasts the future trend of the market from the perspective of different types, applications, and major regions.

Chapter 16 is the conclusion of the report which helps the readers sum up the main findings and insights.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the magnitude of the various market segments for Retail Automations?

What are the main market segments and sub-segments?

What are the market's main drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, and how are they projected to effect it?

What are the market's lucrative investment chances for Retail Automations?

How big is the regional and national market for Retail Automations?

Who are the major companies and rivals in the market?

What growth tactics have the major players in the Retail Automation market adopted?

What are the current trends in the market for Retail Automations? (Partnerships, the creation of new products, and expansions)?

What obstacles face the expansion of the Retail Automation market?

How are market trends influencing the Retail Automation market's expansion?

1 Retail Automation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.2.1 Market by Types

1.2.2 Market by Applications

1.2.3 Market by Regions

1.3 Global Retail Automation Market Size (2018-2028)

1.3.1 Global Retail Automation Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2028)

1.3.2 Global Retail Automation Sales Volume and Growth Rate (2018-2028)

1.4 Research Method and Logic

1.4.1 Research Method

1.4.2 Research Data Source

2 Global Retail Automation Market Historic Revenue (USD) and Sales Volume Segment by Type

2.1 Global Retail Automation Historic Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

2.2 Global Retail Automation Historic Sales Volume by Type (2018-2023)

3 Global Retail Automation Historic Revenue (USD) and Sales Volume by Application (2018-2023)

3.1 Global Retail Automation Historic Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

3.2 Global Retail Automation Historic Sales Volume by Application (2018-2023)

4 Market Dynamic and Trends

4.1 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

4.2 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

4.3 Driving Factors for Retail Automation Market

4.4 Factors Challenging the Market

4.5 Opportunities

4.6 Risk Analysis

4.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

4.7.1 Retail Automation Industry News

4.7.2 Retail Automation Industry Policies

5 Global Retail Automation Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Volume by Major Regions

5.1 Global Sales Volume by Region (2018-2023)

5.2 Global Market Revenue (USD) by Region (2018-2023)

6 Global Retail Automation Import Volume and Export Volume by Major Regions

6.1 Global Import Volume by Region (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Export Volume by Region (2018-2023)

7 North America Retail Automation Market Current Status (2018-2023)

7.1 Overall Market Size Analysis (2018-2023)

7.1.1 North America Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

7.1.2 North America Sales Volume and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

7.2 North America Market Trends Analysis Under Global Inflation

7.3 North America Sales Volume and Revenue (USD) by Country (2018-2023)

7.4 United States

7.4.1 United States Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

7.5 Canada

7.5.1 Canada Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

8 Asia Pacific Retail Automation Market Current Status (2018-2023)

8.1 Overall Market Size Analysis (2018-2023)

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Sales Volume and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Trends Analysis Under Global Inflation

8.3 Asia Pacific Sales Volume and Revenue (USD) by Country (2018-2023)

8.4 China

8.4.1 China Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

8.5 Japan

8.5.1 Japan Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

8.6 India

8.6.1 India Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

8.7 South Korea

8.7.1 South Korea Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

8.8 Southeast Asia

8.8.1 Southeast Asia Revenue (USD) by Country (2018-2023)

8.9 Australia

8.9.1 Australia Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

9 Europe Retail Automation Market Current Status (2018-2023)

9.1 Overall Market Size Analysis (2018-2023)

9.1.1 Europe Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

9.2.1 Europe Sales Volume and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

9.2 Europe Market Trends Analysis Under Global Inflation

9.3 Europe Sales Volume and Revenue (USD) by Country (2018-2023)

9.4 Germany

9.4.1 Germany Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

9.5 France

9.5.1 France Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

9.6 United Kingdom

9.6.1 United Kingdom Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

9.7 Italy

9.7.1 Italy Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

9.8 Spain

9.8.1 Spain Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

9.9 Russia

9.9.1 Russia Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

9.10 Poland

9.10.1 Poland Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

10 Latin America Retail Automation Market Current Status (2018-2023)

10.1 Overall Market Size Analysis (2018-2023)

10.1.1 Latin America Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

10.1.2 Latin America Sales Volume and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

10.2 Latin America Market Trends Analysis under Global Inflation

10.3 Latin America Sales Volume and Revenue (USD) by Country (2018-2023)

10.4 Mexico

10.4.1 Mexico Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

10.5 Brazil

10.5.1 Brazil Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

10.6 Argentina

10.6.1 Argentina Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

11 Middle East and Africa Retail Automation Market Current Status (2018-2023)

11.1 Overall Market Size Analysis (2018-2023)

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Retail Automation Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Retail Automation Sales Volume and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Retail Automation Market Trends Analysis Under Global Inflation

11.3 Middle East and Africa Retail Automation Sales Volume and Revenue (USD) by Country (2018-2023)

11.4 GCC Countries

11.4.1 GCC Countries Retail Automation Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

11.5 Africa

11.5.1 Africa Retail Automation Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

12 Market Competition Analysis and Key Companies Profiles

12.1 Market Competition by Key Players

12.1.1 Global Retail Automation Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

12.1.2 Global Retail Automation Sales Volume and Market Share of Key Players

12.1.3 Global Retail Automation Average Price by Players

12.1.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

12.2 Manufacture 1 Market Performance and Business Analysis

12.2.1 Company Profiles

12.2.2 Product Profiles and Application

12.2.3 Manufacture 1 Market Performance Analysis (Revenue (USD), Sales Volume, Price, Gross, Gross Margin)

13 Value Chain of the Retail Automation Market

13.1 Value Chain Status

13.1.1 Value Chain Status Under Global Inflation

13.2 Key Raw Materials and Suppliers

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials Introduction

13.2.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.3 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

13.3.1 Production Process Analysis

13.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Retail Automation

13.3.3 Raw Material Cost of Retail Automation

13.3.4 Labor Cost of Retail Automation

13.4 Major Distributors by Region

13.5 Customer Analysis

14 New Project Feasibility Analysis

14.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

14.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

15 Global Retail Automation Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Volume Forecast Segment by Type, Application andRegion

15.1 Global Revenue (USD) and Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

15.1.1 Global Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

15.1.2 Global Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

15.2 Global Revenue (USD) and Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

15.2.1 Global Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

15.2.2 Global Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

15.3 Global Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

15.4 Global Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

