Brooklyn, New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Manufacturing Execution Systems for Biotech Manufacturers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2028.



Manufacturing execution systems (MES) for biotech manufacturers is majorly driven by growing demand for biotech products (including pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and biologics), which led to an increase in production activities. In line with this trend, biotech manufacturers require efficient and reliable MES solutions to streamline their manufacturing processes and ensure compliance with regulatory standards to meet the demand of manufacturing.

Furthermore, the stringent regulations by the government on biotech industry will drive the adoption of MES among biotech manufacturers. Biotech manufacturers must stick to stringent quality control and traceability requirements to ensure product safety and efficacy. MES provides real-time monitoring and data management capabilities that help manufacturers to track & document the entire manufacturing process, from raw materials to final products, thus the manufacturers can stick to compliance with regulatory standards.

Key Market Insights

As per the deployment mode outlook, the cloud-based segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global manufacturing execution systems for biotech manufacturers market from 2023 to 2028.

As per the type outlook, the integrated MES segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global manufacturing execution systems for biotech manufacturers market from 2023 to 2028.

As per the application outlook, the production and quality control segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global manufacturing execution systems for biotech manufacturers market from 2023 to 2028.

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Körber AG, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Werum IT Solutions GmbH, Dassault Systèmes SE, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SAP SE, and General Electric Company, among others, are some of the key players in the global manufacturing execution systems for biotech manufacturers market.

Deployment Mode Outlook

Cloud-based

On Premise

Type Outlook

Standalone MES

Integrated MES

End-User Outlook

Research and Development (R&D)

Production and Quality Control

Supply Chain Management





By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





