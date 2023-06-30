New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Operator approaches for supporting business customers with their ESG goals: case studies and analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472106/?utm_source=GNW

"ESG typically accounts for 15% of enterprise RFP scores, but few operators have developed the capabilities to respond consistently well."





Businesses are increasingly seeking support for achieving their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. Operators reported that ESG typically takes up a somewhat significant percentage of a request for proposal (RFP) scorecard. Telecoms operators are well-placed to help meet this demand, but few are offering direct services, such as quantitative carbon monitoring solutions, despite operators often having clear internal ESG goals. Operators’ current ESG support for businesses ranges from reporting about real-time carbon emission from network equipment to e-cycle schemes.





This report outlines the approaches that five different operators are taking to support their business customers with their ESG-related goals. The report also provides recommendations for operators for developing solutions to help support their business customers’ ESG needs.





This report answers the following questions.





Which strategies are operators taking to support their business customers with ESG-related goals?

How can operators use ESG capabilities and credentials to differentiate their services with business customers?

Do the ESG goals of businesses create any new opportunities for telecoms operators?

The following companies are featured in case studies.

BT

Colt

Orange Business

Telstra

Vodafone



