Connected home strategies: six operator case studies

"Customer satisfaction is always a key consideration for operators with advanced connected home services; how they monetise this varies significantly between operators."





Many operators are combining Wi-Fi services with smart home services or advanced functions provided over Wi-Fi customer premises equipment (CPE) to reduce price-based competition.





This report describes and analyses the connected home strategies of six fixed broadband operators worldwide. The report also explores the implications for strategy teams and product managers that are comparing different approaches to in-home connectivity.





This report answers the following questions.





How are operators addressing consumers’ requirements for improved home Wi-Fi?

How are operators integrating smart home services with their fixed broadband propositions and Wi-Fi hardware?

How can operators monetise their investments in Wi-Fi?

The following companies are featured in case studies.





Deutsche Telekom

Fastweb

Liberty Global

Telefónica

Telenor

Telkom (South Africa)



