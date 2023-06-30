Global Organic Meat Products Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Meat Products Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organic meat products market will grow from $16.67 billion in 2022 to $17.99 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The organic meat products market is expected to grow to $23.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the organic meat products market in 2022. North America was the second-largest region in the organic meat products market. The regions covered in the coffee capsules market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main product types are beef, pork, mutton, poultry, and others. Beef is a type of meat from cattle and is exceptionally rich in high-quality protein, vitamins, and minerals. Organic meat products are available as chilled, frozen, and canned/preserved. The organic meat products are distributed through super/hyper markets, online retailers, meat shops, health and natural food stores, and others.



The increasing inclination of consumers towards organic products is anticipated to boost the demand for the organic meat products market. This can be attributed to the growing health concerns among consumers and increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of organic products. For instance, in June 2022, According to the current Organic Trade Association (OTA) Organic Industry Survey, customers will return to more stable, buy-as-you-need shopping patterns in 2021. Organic sales exceeded $63 billion between 2020 and 2021, with a $1.4 billion (2 %) year-on-year increase. Therefore, the demand for organic food has gained importance in recent years, and the rising demand for organic food is projected to drive the demand for organic meat products over the forecast period.



The prices of organic meat products are comparatively higher than those of conventional meat products, and this factor is likely to hinder the growth of the market. The premium price reflects the higher prices involved in raising livestock in an organic system without the use of any synthetic chemicals, antibiotics, or growth hormones. The organic meat production process is expensive, takes more time, and is labor-intensive. Additionally, producers impose price premiums on the 'on-demand' products to gain an advantage. However, the price premium often decreases the affordability of organic food products, thus hindering the market's growth.



Major players operating in the organic meat products market are launching new innovative products to meet the consumer's requirements for taste preferences and healthy eating. For instance, in May 2022, Aldi Suisse, a Switzerland-based retail trade company, launched a new organic brand 'retour aux sources'.This dairy product is derived from antibiotic-free animal husbandry. It involves pasture and loose housing, as well as species-appropriate concentrate-free feeding with meadow and pasture food.



In December 2021, Preval AG, a Canada-based Agri food company, acquired the assets of J&G foods for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition of J&G foods, Preval AG will increase its portioned meats protein product offerings and sell its products to retail and food service clients. J&G foods is a US-based provider of custom and organic meat.



The countries covered in the coffee capsules market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $17.99 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $23.69 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Organic Meat Products Market Characteristics



3. Organic Meat Products Market Trends And Strategies



4. Organic Meat Products Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Organic Meat Products Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Organic Meat Products Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On the Organic Meat Products Market



5. Organic Meat Products Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Organic Meat Products Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.2. Global Organic Meat Products Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



6. Organic Meat Products Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Organic Meat Products Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Beef

Pork

Mutton

Poultry

Other Product Types

6.2. Global Organic Meat Products Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Super/hyper market

Online Retailers

Meat Shop

Health and natural food stores

Other Distribution Channels

6.3. Global Organic Meat Products Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Chilled

Frozen

Canned/Preseved

7. Organic Meat Products Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Organic Meat Products Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Organic Meat Products Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Coolanowle Organics

Arcadian Company

Danish Crown

Tyson Foods, Inc.,

Perdue Farms, Inc.,

Pilgrim's, Foster Farms,

Meyer Natural Foods

JBS S.A.

Foster Farms

Eversfield Organic

Verde Farms

DuBreton

Swellington Organic Farm

Leverandorselskabet Danish Crown A.m.b.a

organic Prairie

Neat Meat company

Aurelian organic meat supplier group

River ford organic farmers

Well Hung





