Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Strategic Business Report, 2023-2030: Featuring Leading Players - Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm Technologies & IBM Among Others

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence Chipsets: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market to Reach $259.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Artificial Intelligence Chipsets estimated at US$45.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$259.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Processor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 23.4% CAGR and reach US$111.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Memory segment is readjusted to a revised 25.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.1% CAGR



The Artificial Intelligence Chipsets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.4% and 20.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Fujitsu

General Vision

Google LLC

Graphcore

Greenwaves Technologies

Huawei Technologies

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Kalray

Koniku

Mediatek

Microsoft Corporation

Mythic

Nvidia Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies

Sambanova

Samsung Group

Tenstorrent

Wave Computing

Xmos

Zero Asic

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slow down and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. The year 2023 is expected to be a tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always the opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $45.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $259.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Artificial Intelligence Chipsets - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION





