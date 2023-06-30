Synthetic Data Research Study 2023: Highlights of the Budding Startup Ecosystem with a Focus on their Sectors, Products, and Venture Capital Activity

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Data - The Master Key to AI's Future" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The synthetic data revolutionaries are the secret saviors in the rapidly evolving AI domain, serving a data feast where traditional sources starve. They're breaking through the shackles of data quality and regulation, becoming the trusty substitutes for AI training.

The precision synthetic data they forge is more than just AI model accelerants - it's the antidote to the data dilemma, offering a reliable and law-abiding data fountain. On track to dethrone traditional data, they envision a future powered by synthetic data, heralding a new era of machine learning progress.

The report highlights the budding startup ecosystem in synthetic data with a focus on their sectors, products, and venture capital activity. The report draws on the publisher's Companies database and expert analysis to demonstrate how these startups, in essence, are designing a vibrant, diverse playground for AI's explosive growth.



Scope

The report emphasizes the transformative power of synthetic data and its significance in the AI landscape. The report delves into the dynamic application landscape of synthetic data by startups, highlighting their solutions and disruptive potential.

By providing valuable insights into this burgeoning field, the publisher's report aids industry stakeholders in identifying promising synthetic data startups and understanding the implications of their technologies on various sectors

Reasons to Buy

Stay updated: The field of synthetic data is rapidly evolving with game-changing innovations, notably from startups

Discover new startups: The report covers promising startups that are working on groundbreaking technologies and solutions

Identify emerging applications: Identify different application areas of synthetic data

Learn about products: Deep-dive into synthetic data startups leveraging cutting-edge technologies to offer distinct products

Assess investment potential: Access valuable information for assessing the investment potential of different startups in synthetic data.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Rise of synthetic data

Data dilemma

Key benefits

Popular classification

Generative AI models

Emerging use cases

Major challenges

Twitter buzz of startups

VC investments into startups

2. Key startup profiles

Industry map

Profiles

3. Outlook



