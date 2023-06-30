New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Coating Market by Ingredient Type, Application, Equipment Type, Form, Mode of Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05482948/?utm_source=GNW

The market for food coating equipment market is exhibiting strong growth with the rising trend of convenience, bakery, and poultry food consumption, globally, resulting in the growing demand for food coating equipment. The food coating equipment market is dominated by Asia Pacific due to the high consumption of processed food and the demand for various nutritional, non-GMO products, leading to higher usage of health-promoting ingredients in food products. Further, the rise in demand for food coating equipment has been supported by the rise in disposable income and rapid urbanization in developing countries such as India, Japan, and China.



Semi-Automatic sub-segment in by mode of operation segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Semi-automatic equipment requires the inclusion of labor to carry out production.Unlike fully automatic equipment which requires high capital investment, semi-automatic equipment enables small- and medium-scale manufacturers to support their production plans without compromising significantly on production efficiency.



Developing countries such as India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China have several small and medium manufacturers of coated food who utilize semi-automated equipment.However, with the advancement in technologies and the ease of operation provided by fully automatic systems, the market size for semi-automatic systems is comparatively lower than that of the former.



The semi-automatic equipment process involves machine operations as well as manual operations.Unlike fully automatic equipment that requires high capital investment, semi-automatic equipment enables small- and medium-scale manufacturers to support high yield with consistent quality without compromising production efficiency.



It provides manufacturers with limited capital capacity and a cost-effective solution. Semi-automated equipment is used in combination with automated machines. However, developed countries opt for fully automated machines to avoid the usage of expensive workforce. A majority of food manufacturers in developing countries such as India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China utilize semi-automatic equipment.



Coaters & Applicators dominated the market for food coating and was valued the largest at USD 4,661.2 million in 2022.

The increased demand for healthier snack products, such as frozen breaded meat products, seasoned veggie chips with specialty flavors, and premium confectionery products enrobed with chocolate, will present opportunities for the growth of food coating equipment.Smooth, accurate, and efficient coating is achieved using coating equipment in the food industry.



This helps manufacturers with efficient production management.The coating process is implemented by a complex assembly of dedicated equipment: a conveyor, tumbler, feeder, and pump.



Although base designs readily exist on the market, they often need to be adapted to cope with the required specifications.The installed process is expected to meet the required quality (function, dosage, and homogeneity) and quantity (capacity, saving).



Because of the nature of the process, it faces specific challenges in minimizing the causes of downtime, for example, clogging, pollution, cleaning, and recipe changeover time. Companies that offer coating systems for the food industry include GEA Group, Marel, Bühler, Nordson Corporation, TNA Australia Solutions, and JBT Corporation.



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market in 2022, in food coating equipment and is projected to witness the growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing buying parity of new and premium food products along with growing consumer preference for healthy and ready-to-eat products are some of the major factors driving the growth of the food coating ingredients market.Further, the food coating ingredients and food processing industries in the Asia Pacific region have developed because of the increasing investment from ingredient, product, and equipment manufacturers, diversification of the economy, and increasing government support to food manufacturers in this region.



Industrialization policies (such as foreign direct investment and establishment of Export Processing Zones) adopted by governments of developing economies, along with the increase in the number of business deals such as mergers, acquisitions, and investments, have driven the food processing industry and are expected to further contribute to the food coating market growth.The Asia Pacific region largely comprises small- & medium-scale equipment manufacturers who offer semi-automatic coating equipment.



The growing demand from various end-use applications in China, India, Indonesia, and other Asian countries is driving the growth of the coating equipment market in the region.



North America accounted for the largest market in 2022, in food coating ingredient and is projected to witness the growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The food coating market in North America is experiencing robust growth, driven by various factors.A significant driver is the escalating demand for convenience foods, which stems from evolving lifestyles and increasingly busy schedules.



Consumers are actively seeking ready-to-eat or easy-to-prepare food options that align with their time constraints.Food coatings play a pivotal role in enhancing the appeal of convenience foods by adding layers of flavor and texture.



Furthermore, these coatings aid in preserving product freshness and quality during transportation and storage, thereby contributing to their popularity in the market.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the food coating market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 30%, Tier 2– 45%, Tier 3 - 25%

• By Designation: CXOs – 25%, Managers – 50%, and Executives- 25%

• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific -40%, RoW - 10%



Prominent companies include Archer Daniels Midland (US), DSM (The Netherland), Cargill (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Marel (Ireland), GEA Group (Germany) and others.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the food coating market by Ingredient Type (Batter, Flours, Cocoa & chocolate, fats & Oils, Breaders, Batter, Sugars & Syrups, Salts, Spices & Seasonings, Others), by Application (Bakery products, Snacks, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery Products, Meat & seafood Products), by Equi pment Type (Coaters & Applicators, Enrobers), by Form (Dry, Liquid), and by Mode of Operation (Automatic, semi-Automatic) and region (North America, Europe, Asia pacific, South America, RoW).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the food coating market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products, and services; key strategies; contracts, partnerships, agreements.New product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the food coating market.



Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the food coating market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall food coating market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Growing food processing in meat, bakery, snacks, and breakfast cereal), restraints (shift towards fresh foods), opportunities (Growing investment opportunities in the development of new food coating technology), and challenges (Infrastructural and regulatory challenges in developing countries) influencing the growth of the food coating market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the food coating market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the food coating market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the food coating market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Archer Daniels Midland (US), and DSM (The Netherland), Cargill (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Marel (Ireland), GEA Group (Germany)g others in the food coating market strategies.

