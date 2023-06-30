Global Dental Digital X-ray Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.3%

Dublin, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Digital X-ray Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Extraoral X-ray system and Intraoral X-ray system), By Application, By End User (Dental Clinics, Hospitals and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dental Digital X-ray Market size is expected to reach $5.4 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Dental Clinics is the major end user of Dental Digital X-ray as these X-rays emit between 80% and 90% less radiation than those taken using older technology. Thus, dental clinics generated $1,678.3 million revenue in 2022. The dentist can use X-rays to monitor recovery following specific operations, such as dental bone grafts and root canal therapy.

Because they use less radiation and harmful chemicals, these digital X-rays are being utilized by dental practitioners more frequently, which is encouraging for the market's future. Some of the factors impacting the market are rising occurrence of dental problems, continued advancements in products & technology development, and high cost associated with the digital X-ray devices.



The demand for dental X-rays as a diagnostic tool has increased as dental disorders like periodontal disease, cavities, and oral cancer are becoming more commonplace worldwide. A few causes of this occurrence are quick urbanization and shifting lifestyles. The prevalence of dental problems is influenced by inadequate fluoride exposure, the accessibility and affordability of sugary foods, and limited access to oral health care.

More innovation and the creation of cutting-edge systems, like digital X-ray systems based on AI, are being demanded by the market. As a result, many companies have increased their R&D spending to further enhance their goods. AI-based digital X-ray machines can potentially accelerate the diagnosis of illnesses because these algorithms are much faster at analyzing images than humans. This is anticipated to support the growth of the market.



However, the cost of digital X-ray systems is much higher than that of conventional X-ray systems. Therefore, they are categorized as capital items that require substantial budgetary investments and expensive maintenance. Digital dental X-rays, for example, are in more demand due to developments in medical imaging technology and the move toward early detection and preventative care. Moreover, there are numerous processes involved in the purchase of these systems which will restrain the expansion of the market throughout the projected period.



Following the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the key players in the dental digital X-ray market experienced a change in their market strategies, reorienting them to place a greater emphasis on other lesser-known but essential services to maintain their market share. The market for dental digital X-rays experienced a fall in sales early in the pandemic because dental clinics could only accept emergency patients. Also, postponed procedures severely harmed the market's emerging trends, which included anesthesia-free orthodontic treatments, routine dental cleanings, radiography, cosmetic surgery, and dental exams.

