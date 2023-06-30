The global single-cell analysis market size is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2028 from USD 3.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 15.3%

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single cell Analysis Market by Cell Type, Product, Technique, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04579530/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, the increasing focus on personalized medicine, governments and private organizations’ investments in life sciences and biotechnology research are driving the demand for single-cell analysis products and technologies.



The consumables segment is likely to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028.



On the basis of product, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments.The consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth is attributed to increasing demand of consumables in cell based research.High-throughput single-cell analysis technologies, such as droplet-based methods and microfluidics, require consumables like microfluidic chips, reagents, and beads for efficient cell capture, barcoding, and processing.



As these technologies gain popularity and researchers seek to analyze larger numbers of single cells simultaneously, the demand for consumables increases.Sample preparation is a critical step in single-cell analysis, and consumables play a crucial role in cell isolation, lysis, and extraction of nucleic acids.



Consumables such as cell separation reagents, extraction kits, and reaction tubes are necessary for efficient and reliable single-cell isolation and preparation, contributing to the growth of the consumables segment. Consumables, including pre-optimized kits, plates, and tubes, help streamline and standardize the experimental workflow, improving efficiency and reducing variability in single-cell analysis. Researchers often prefer consumables specifically designed for single-cell applications to ensure consistent and accurate results.



The human cells segment is expected to hold a dominant share in 2023.

Based on the cell type, the market is segmented into human cells, animal cells and microbial cells.The human cells segment is expected to hold a dominant share during the forecast period due to increasing interest in human diseases research.



Understanding the cellular heterogeneity within human tissues and organs is crucial for advancing our understanding of various diseases and developing targeted therapies.Single-cell analysis allows researchers to study the genetic, epigenetic, and phenotypic differences between individual cells within human tissues, enabling a deeper understanding of disease mechanisms.



This has led to increased demand for single-cell analysis of human cells.



The next-generation sequencing segment is likely to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028.



On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques.The next-generation sequencing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth is attributed to its high-throughput sequencing capabilities, allowing researchers to analyze the genetic material of thousands of individual cells simultaneously.



In 2022, the research applications segment held a dominant share.



Based on application, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into research applications, and medical applications.The research applications segment held a dominant share of the single-cell analysis market.



The research applications of single-cell analysis include cancer research, immunology research, neurology research, stem cell research, and other research applications such as tissue regeneration, virology, drug discovery, and research on aging.Single-cell analysis has revolutionized basic biological research by providing unprecedented insights into cellular functions and interactions.



It enables researchers to discover new cell types, identify rare cell populations, and map cell lineages.



The academic & research laboratories segment is likely to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028.



Based on end user, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into academic & research laboratories, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and cell banks & IVF centers.The academic & research laboratories segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Increasing imphasis on research is one of the major factors anticipated to project market growth.



Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at faster pace.



The single-cell analysis market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2022, North America accounted for the dominant share of single-cell analysis market.



The dominance of the region is attributable to various factors such as the presence of dominant & key market players in the region, and technological advancements. Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace owing to various factors such as the growing population, and government initiatives for infrastructural improvements of healthcare facilities are driving market growth in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80%, and Demand Side - 20%

• By Designation (Supply Side): Managers - 35%, CXOs & Directors - 20%, Executives- 45%

• By Region: North America -25%, Europe -30%, Asia-Pacific -30%, Latin America -10%, and Middle East and Africa -5%



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the single-cell analysis market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, cell type, technique, application, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall single-cell analysis market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Technological advancements in single-cell analysis products, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, growth in stem cell research, growing focus on personalized medicine), restraints (High cost of single-cell analysis products), opportunities (High growth potential of single-cell sequencing (SCS), integration of microfluidics in single-cell analysis, emerging Asian markets) and challenges (Standardization of Protocols and Data Integration and Quality Control to developing cell therapies) influencing the growth of single-cell analysis market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products, and technological assessment of the single-cell analysis market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the single-cell analysis market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the single-cell analysis market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players in the single-cell analysis market. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of single-use bioreactors market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities along with market trends.

