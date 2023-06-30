The fire-resistant fabrics market is projected to grow from USD 3.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.9 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6%

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market by Type, Application, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04466100/?utm_source=GNW

Protective gear, upholstery, curtains and drapes, beds, tents and awnings, car interiors, and aircraft are a few examples of applications for fire-resistant fabrics. All things considered, fire-resistant fabrics are utilized in a variety of applications where fire safety is a concern, and they are crucial in safeguarding persons and property from the risks of fire.



Treated segment is expected to be the largest market in the fire-resistant fabrics market

The prevalence of treated segment is mostly a result of their lower cost as compared to naturally occurring fabrics.The market for treated segment is also being driven by the high level of comfort that treated fabrics offer in apparel applications.



According to estimates, China and India will dominate the market for cotton fibers used in treated fire-resistant fabrics.The main factor driving the market is the rise in cotton fiber output in the Asia Pacific area.



The building and construction sector in the area makes extensive use of fabrics that are fire resistant.Due to the rising need for protective gear in the building and construction, as well as oil and gas sectors, the Middle East and Africa represent promising markets for treated fire-resistant fabrics.



Moreover, the inherent segment is projected to be the fastest growing market in fire-resistant fabrics during the forecast period.



Apparel segment is projected to be the fastest growing market in the fire-resistant fabrics

Increased acceptance of contemporary technology, inventions, easy access to affordable land, low-cost labor, and the region’s expanding population have all contributed to a rise in foreign investment and a boom in apparel applications. Additionally, the expansion of sectors including the automotive, chemical, construction, infrastructure, mining, energy, and healthcare is boosting demand for textiles and safety equipment, which is propelling the use of protective fabrics and materials that resist fire.



Industrial segment is expected to be the largest market in the fire-resistant fabrics market

Government rules regarding the use of fire-resistant fabrics in various end-use sectors, particularly in the oil & gas and chemical industries, are a major driver of the demand for fire-resistant fabrics in the industrial end-use segment. Throughout the forecast period, the industrial sector is expected to maintain its dominance in the market for fire-resistant fabrics.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the fire-resistant fabrics market

The growing population coupled with increasing disposable income of the middle-class population is a key driver for fire-resistant fabrics market in Asia Pacific.Countries like China and India offers huge market for fire-resistant fabrics as the consumers seek to adopt western fashion trends.



Due to availability of raw material and cheap labor many brands of fire-resistant fabrics have shifted their manufacturing facilities to the countries like China, India, Bangladesh, and Cambodia.All these factors are driving the demand for fire-resistant fabrics market in Asia Pacific.



Moreover, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the fire-resistant fabrics market in 2022.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the fire-resistant fabrics market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1– 35%, Tier 2– 45%, and Tier 3– 20%

• By Designation: C Level– 35%, Director Level– 25%, Others- 40%

• By Region: North America– 40%, Asia Pacific– 30%, Europe– 20%, Middle East– 5%, and South America– 5%

The key players profiled in the report include DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Teijin Ltd. (Japan), Royal TenCate N.V. (Netherlands), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), PBI Performance Products Inc. (US), Milliken & Company (US), Gun-Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Huntsman Corporation (US), Lenzing AG (Austria), Solvay SA (Belgium), and W.L. Gore & Associates Inc. (US) among others.



Research Coverage

According to type (treated and inherent), application (apparel and non-apparel), end-use industry (industrial, defense & public safety services, transport, and others), and region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America), the market for fire-resistant fabrics is segmented in this research report.The scope of the study includes specific information on the key elements—such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges—that have a significant impact on the market for fire-resistant fabrics.



The major players in the market for fire-resistant fabrics have undergone a thorough analysis to provide information on their business overview, services, and solutions, as well as their key strategies, partnerships, contracts, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, new product and service launches, and recent market developments. This research covers a competitive analysis of up-and-coming startups in the ecosystem of the market for fire-resistant fabrics.



Reasons to Buy this Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall fire-resistant fabrics market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Increased demand from end-use industries, stringent regulations & standardization pertaining to safety at the workplace, and urbanization & infrastructure development), restraints (high cost of production and huge investment for R&D, and lack of safety compliance in developing regions), opportunities (technological innovations in product development), and challenges (fluctuating raw material costs) influencing the growth of the fire-resistant fabrics market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the fire-resistant fabrics market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the fire-resistant fabrics market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the fire-resistant fabrics market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Teijin Ltd. (Japan), Royal TenCate N.V. (Netherlands), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), PBI Performance Products Inc. (US), Milliken & Company (US), Gun-Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Huntsman Corporation (US), Lenzing AG (Austria), Solvay SA (Belgium), and W.L. Gore & Associates Inc. (US) among others.

