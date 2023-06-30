Europe fertilizer spreader market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% from 2022-2028.

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Fertilizer Spreader Market - Regional Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472089/?utm_source=GNW



• With the share of agricultural exports growing slowly, some governments, such as Germany, France, Italy, etc., are working to double the quantity and revenues from agricultural product exports by 2030.

• The Europe fertilizer spreader market grew 3.4% in 2022 from 2021. The increase in crop production and fertilizer spreader sales was due to a favorable climate in 2021 and 2022.

• Most of the Government plans schemes and initiatives to facilitate credit and improve agriculture-related operations, which will contribute to the growth of the overall value chain of the market.

• The emphasis on export-centric production and related returns by exporting significant, high-quality products will boost the sales of new fertilizer spreaders and agriculture equipment to fulfill the required farming activities.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increased Food Consumption & Population Growth



The rise in population increases the demand for sustainable agriculture practices. This can increase the productivity of lands and mitigate the effects of climate and chemical impact on agriculture. Deploying fertilizer spreaders in agriculture remains a key factor supporting sustainable agriculture. Fertilizer spreaders are widely used to spread fertilizers on large fields in less time. The fertilizer spreaders, the muscle of modern agriculture, are expected to play a vital part in European food production during the forecast period.



Lack of Skilled Farm Labor



The lack or unavailability of unskilled labor drives farmers and farm owners to invest in fertilizer spreaders to fulfill the otherwise manually completed tasks, such as preparing the soil for planting and fertilizer spreading. Western European countries need more skilled labor as they have higher levels of mechanization. Labor during the harvesting phase is necessary to complete tasks performed using combined harvesters and balers. Landowners in Germany and some other European countries, generally farmers, employ labor to carry out tedious tasks. A labor shortage is witnessed in the agriculture sector due to several reasons. Lack of incentives, migration toward other sectors for employment, and hazardous working conditions in this industry are some reasons. One of the major socio-demographic features that drive the Europe fertilizer spreader market is that, on average, farmers are in the older age group, which leads them to rely on fertilizer spreaders.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY MOUNTING TYPE



In 2022, the mounted fertilizer spreader segment recorded high growth in the Europe fertilizer spreader market. The primary factor for the steady growth of the mounted type of fertilizer spreader is the low cost and efficiency. The sales of trailed fertilizer spreaders are expected to remain steady during the forecast period, as farm sales are likely to remain the same in the coming years.



Segmentation by Mounting



• Mounted

• Trailed

• Self-propelled



INSIGHTS BY THE FERTILIZER TYPE



The Europe fertilizer spreader market by fertilizer type is categorized into solid and liquid. The solid fertilizer spreader segment generated the highest sales in almost all the countries of Europe. Due to the expansion of hydroponic system field areas, the availability of fertilizers at reduced prices, and the rise in mechanization, which has led to a rise in the adoption of technologies in fertilizer spreaders.



Segmentation by Fertilizer



• Solid

• Liquid



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Russia was the largest fertilizer spreader market in Europe in terms of unit sales, accounting for a share of over 29% share in 2022. Low prices of commodities such as wheat at the global level have put pressure on farmers to invest in new machinery. As a result, the fertilizer spreader market in Russia took a hit in 2020. However, ambitious plans of the Russian government are putting the fertilizer spreader industry back on track.



Segmentation by Geography



• Russia

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Others



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



AGCO Corporation, Deere & Co., CNH Industrial, Kubota, and Adams Fertilizer Equipment are among the major vendors in the Europe fertilizer spreader industry. The industry could be more cohesive, with many local and international players. Changes in the economic environment may harm vendors as consumers expect constant advances and upgrades in agricultural equipment. The current situation pushes vendors to adjust and improve their value proposition to attain a good business presence.



Key Company Profiles



• AGCO Corporation

• CNH Industrial

• Deere & Company

• Kuhn Group

• AMAZONEN-WERKE H. DREYER SE & CO. KG



Other Prominent Vendors



• Adams Fertilizer Equipment

• Eurospand Cavallo

• CEA AGRIMIX

• Montag Mfg

• Salford Group

• Cleris

• Takakita

• Enorossi

• Vervaet

• Kuxmann



