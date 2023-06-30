The Global Cannabinoids Market is forecasted to grow by USD 42.89 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.18% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cannabinoids Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472191/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing legalization of cannabinoids, the advent of advanced cultivation processes for cannabinoids, and plans to increase the production and availability of medical cannabinoids by governments.



The cannabinoids market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Medical

• Non-medical



By Channel

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Stores

• Hospitals



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the launch of medical cannabinoid education programs as one of the prime reasons driving the cannabinoid market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing millennial population using cannabinoids for recreational purposes and the increasing number of awareness campaigns about the safe and responsible use of cannabinoids will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the cannabinoids market covers the following areas:

• Cannabinoids market sizing

• Cannabinoids market forecast

• Cannabinoids market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cannabinoids market vendors that include Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Cresco Labs LLC, Cronos Group Inc., CV Sciences Inc., Delta 9 Cannabis, Ecofibre Ltd., INDIVA.com LLC., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., Medix CBD, Medterra CBD, MM Enterprises USA LLC, Organigram Holdings Inc., STENOCARE AS, Terrascend Canada, Tilray Brands Inc., Trulieve Cannabis Corp., and Unrivaled Brands Inc.. Also, the cannabinoids market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472191/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________