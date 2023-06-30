9/2023・Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Company announcement no. 9 / 2023
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 30 June 2023
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Trifork A/S
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|The chair of Trifork A/S, Jesper Grankær Carøe, is a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork, and Trifork A/S is therefore closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.
|b)
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Trifork shares from 9 Holding ApS in accordance with put option disclosed in Trifork’s Offering Circular of 17 May 2021.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 159 per share
|185,272
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume: 185,272
Price: DKK 159
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|29 June 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
For further information, please contact
Investors
Kristian Dollerup, Head of Investor Relations
kdo@trifork.com, +41 76 561 1256
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317
Media
Peter Rørsgaard, CCO Fintech & Head of Press
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494
About Trifork
Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has 1,135 employees across 69 business units and offices in 14 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the global tech community GOTO, which has more than 47 million video views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen and trades under the ticker TRIFOR.
