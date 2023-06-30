The Global Boutique Hotels Market is forecasted to grow by USD 9137.17 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Boutique Hotels Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472190/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the boutique hotels market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expanding tourism industry, rapid adoption of online booking of boutique hotels, and increased social media users.



The boutique hotels market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Business hotels

• Suite hotels

• Airport hotels

• Resort hotels



By Channel

• Online booking

• In-person booking



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the unique and authentic experience of boutique hotels as one of the prime reasons driving the boutique hotels market growth during the next few years. Also, collaboration with celebrity vloggers and high disposable income of travelers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the boutique hotels market covers the following areas:

• Boutique hotels market sizing

• Boutique hotels market forecast

• Boutique hotels market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading boutique hotels market vendors that include Dubai Holding LLC, Farmhouse Inn, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, ITC Ltd., Kerzner International Ltd., Koyasan guesthouse Kokuu, Mandarin Oriental International Ltd, Marriott International Inc., Shangri La Asia Ltd., The Indian Hotel Co. Ltd., The Pod Pte Ltd., The Travel Corp, Triple Creek Ranch, and Yotel Ltd.. Also, the boutique hotels market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

