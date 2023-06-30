10/2023・Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Company announcement no. 10 / 2023

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 30 June 2023





Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Trifork A/S 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status The chair of Trifork A/S, Jesper Grankær Carøe, is a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork, and Trifork A/S is therefore closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork. b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Holding AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument





Identification code Shares













ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Trifork shares from Trifork A/S to Trifork. c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 134.20 per share 185,272



d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



Aggregated volume: 185,272



Price: DKK 134.20 e) Date of the transaction 29 June 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





For further information, please contact

Investors

Kristian Dollerup, Head of Investor Relations

kdo@trifork.com, +41 76 561 1256



Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director

frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317



Media

Peter Rørsgaard, CCO Fintech & Head of Press

pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494





About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has 1,135 employees across 69 business units and offices in 14 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the global tech community GOTO, which has more than 47 million video views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen and trades under the ticker TRIFOR.

