RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced that it is scheduled to release its financial and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.



Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. To access the conference call, click on the following link to register at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call: Pre-registration link. Participants who pre-register prior to the call will receive an email with dial-in credentials including login passcode and PIN to gain immediate access to the live call. Those that are unable to pre-register may dial-in for operator assistance by calling 1-833-950-0062 and entering the access code: 836769.

A live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode. To access the simultaneous webcast, go to the following link on RioCan’s website: Events and Presentations and click on the link for the webcast.

If you cannot participate in the live mode, a replay will be available for one week following the date of the live conference call. To access the replay, please dial 1-866-813-9403 followed by the access code: 976025.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at March 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.

