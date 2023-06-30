The Global Automotive Smart Keys Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3334.33 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.62% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Smart Keys Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472189/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, growing market share of luxury vehicles, and increasing disposable income of consumers.



The automotive smart keys market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Single function

• Multi function



By Technology

• Remote keyless entry

• Passive keyless entry



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the need for enhanced vehicle security as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive smart keys market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of smart key fobs with touchscreen digital displays and growing demand for smart vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive smart keys market vendors that include ALPHA Corp., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Dormakaba Holding AG, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Huf Hulsbeck and Furst GmbH and Co KG, Hyundai Motor Co., Minda Corp. Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, and Valeo SA. Also, the automotive smart keys market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

