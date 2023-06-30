The Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2719.15 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472188/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the medical polyoxymethylene (POM) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand from drug contact and delivery applications, growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, and growing awareness of the benefits of using high-performance polymers in the healthcare sector.



The medical polyoxymethylene (POM) market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Homopolymer POM

• Copolymer POM



By Application

• Dialysis machine

• Handles for surgical instruments

• Inhalers

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emerging applications in tissue engineering as one of the prime reasons driving the medical polyoxymethylene (POM) market growth during the next few years. Also, significant research on polyoxymethylene and diversified applications of polyoxymethylene in medical industry and rise in instances of hospital-acquired infections (hais) will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the medical polyoxymethylene (POM) market covers the following areas:

• Medical polyoxymethylene (POM) market sizing

• Medical polyoxymethylene (POM) market forecast

• Medical polyoxymethylene (POM) market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical polyoxymethylene (POM) market vendors that include ADDTEK Chemical, Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, Avient Corp., BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ensinger GmbH, Inventro Polymers, Kolon Plastics Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Westlake Plastics, Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd., and Korea Engineering Plastics Co. Ltd.. Also, the medical polyoxymethylene (POM) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

