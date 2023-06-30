The Global Frac Stack Market is forecasted to grow by USD 9,506.94 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Frac Stack Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472184/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the abundance of unconventional oil and gas resources, rising investments in oil and gas infrastructure, and increasing offshore exploration and production.



The frac stack market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Onshore

• Offshore



By Type

• Horizontal

• Deviated

• Vertical



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in the adoption of green fracking methods as one of the prime reasons driving the frac stack market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) into oil and gas operations and growing advancements in hydraulic fracturing techniques will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the frac stack market covers the following areas:

• Frac stack market sizing

• Frac stack market forecast

• Frac stack market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading frac stack market vendors that include AWC Frac Technology, Baker Hughes Co., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., CCSC Petroleum Equipment Co. Ltd., Covenant Testing Technologies LLC, Halliburton Co., Jiangsu Hongxun Oil Equipment Co. Ltd., KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., Moto Mechanics Argentina SA, Oil States International Inc., REIN PROCESS EQUIPMENT JIANGSU CO. LTD., Schlumberger Ltd., SHAANXI KERGY MECHANICAL EQUIPMENT CO. LTD., Sunnda Corp., Trican Well Service Ltd., Universal Wellhead Services Holdings LLC, Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc., Yancheng Qihang Petroleum Machinery Co. Ltd., and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.. Also, the frac stack market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

