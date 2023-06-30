The Global Computed Tomography Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2473.86 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Computed Tomography Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472183/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the computed tomography market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions worldwide, a rising number of new product launches by prominent vendors, and a growing number of M and A activities.



The computed tomography market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic centers

• Others



By Application

• Oncology

• Neurology

• Cardiology

• Musculoskeletal

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the emergence of digital health players as one of the prime reasons driving the computed tomography market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in ct scanners and growing number of strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading computed tomography market vendors that include Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., iCRco Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MARS Bioimaging Ltd., MinFound Medical Systems Co. Ltd., MR Solutions Ltd., Neusoft Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Anke High tech Co., Shenzhen Basda Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, SternMed GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, and Xoran Technologies LLC. Also, the computed tomography market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

