Collagen Peptides Market to Reach $1.49 Billion by 2030 at 5.9% CAGR with Bovine Segment Driving Growth During 2023–2030 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Collagen Peptides Market Size Report, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source, Form, Application and Geography”, the global collagen peptides market size is expected to grow from US$ 998.95 million in 2023 to US$ 1,490.99 million by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030.





Global Collagen Peptides Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 998.95 million in 2023 Market Size Value by US$ 1,490.99 million by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year 2023 No. of Pages 157 No. of Tables 86 No. of Charts & Figures 80 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Source, Form, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina





Global Collagen Peptides Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Titan Biotech Ltd, GELITA AG, BioCell Technology LLC, Rousselot BV, Tessenderlo Group NV, Lapi Gelatine SpA, Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, Weishardt Holding SA, Nippi Collagen NA Inc, and Nitta Gelatin India Ltd are among the players operating in the collagen peptides market. These players are focusing on new product launches and geographic expansions to meet the growing consumer demand worldwide.

The widespread presence of these companies helps them serve a large range of customers, subsequently allowing them to increase their market share. These market players are highly focused on launching new products and expanding their product range in specialty portfolios, further surging the collagen peptides market growth.

In January 2021, Rousselot, a subsidiary of Darling Ingredients, launched Peptan, a marine collagen peptide. This innovative product enabled the company to venture into the dietary supplements market. As a result, the increasing desire for collagen derived from marine sources is projected to create fresh prospects within the collagen peptides market throughout the anticipated period.

Collagen peptide, also known as collagen hydrolysate, is a short chain of amino acids derived from collagen. It is more bioavailable and is better absorbed into the bloodstream due to shorter chains of amino acids as compared to native collagen and gelatin. Collagen peptide is readily broken down into a form that can enter the bloodstream after digestion.





After consumption and absorption, collagen peptides travel throughout the body, rebuilding and repairing tissues and providing energy. It is carried to different tissues of the body where cells build the peptides into full-length collagen helices to repair the skin, bones, and joints. Collagen peptide is a versatile source of protein and an important element of healthy nutrition. Their nutritional and physiological properties promote bones, joints, and skin health.





Wide Application Scope to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities to Global Collagen Peptides Market Players:

Collagen peptide is a structural protein produced by hydrolysis of collagen found in connective tissue, skin, tendons, bones, cartilage, and other body parts. It supports tissues structurally and is involved in cellular functions such as tissue healing, immunological response, cellular communication, and cellular migration. Collagen is generally obtained from bovine connective tissues or marine sources. It has many applications across multiple end-use industries, including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, and personal care. In the food & beverages industry, collagen peptide is used in yogurts, confectioneries, nutritional bars, and ready-to-drink beverages, among others. Collagen peptide-induced foods and beverages enhance protein levels in the body; moreover, they help repair skin texture, improve bone and muscle health, and strengthen joints. Rising awareness regarding the health benefits of collagen peptides among customers is driving the demand for collagen peptide-induced foods and beverages.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 5g of collagen peptide per day in postmenopausal women can raise bone mineral density (BMD) and enhance bone formation. This can significantly reduce their risk of osteoporosis. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, ~5.2% of the UK population was diagnosed with osteoporosis in 2019. Furthermore, Asia will likely account for over half of the total osteoporotic hip fracture cases reported worldwide by 2050. Thus, rising research studies on the effectiveness of collagen peptides on patients who have osteoporosis are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.





Global Collagen Peptides Market: Segmental Overview

Based on source, the collagen peptides market is categorized into bovine, porcine, poultry, marine, and others. The bovine segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. Bovine-based collagen peptide is a common food additive and supplement. It is primarily extracted from cows. The consumption of bovine collagen helps improve skin health and prevent bone loss.

Based on form, the collagen peptides market is categorized into dry, and liquid. The dry segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. In dry form, collagen peptide is available in powder and agglomerated forms. Powder collagen peptide has fine particle size whereas agglomerated collagen peptide has larger, coarser particle size.

Based on application, the collagen peptides market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, personal care, and others. Collagen peptides are used in dairy products, confectioneries, and beverages. It improves consumptopn, foam stabilization, and texture of confectioneries.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Gobal Collagen Peptides Market:

The rising consumption of functional food and beverage products, dietary supplements, and the high demand for protein-rich products are the key factors that boosted the collagen peptides market growth before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, these industries faced unprecedented challenges after the outbreak in 2020. The manufacturers of collagen peptides faced significant challenges due to supply chain constraints caused by nationwide lockdowns, trade bans, and travel restrictions. The supply chain disruptions created a shortage of raw materials, which affected the production and distribution of various products, leading to increased prices. During the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, implementing lockdown restrictions and shutdown of manufacturing units led to a production shortfall, creating a demand and supply gap. These factors hampered the profitability of various small-scale and large-scale collagen manufacturers.





