The Global Boilers Market is forecasted to grow by USD 16.38 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.35% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, growth in the industrial sector globally, and the rising popularity of hybrid boilers.



The boilers market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Chemicals

• Power generation

• Oil and gas

• Others



By Type

• Fire-tube

• Water-tube



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for biomass boilers as one of the prime reasons driving the boilers market growth during the next few years. Also, the availability of waste heat recovery boilers and the adoption of digitization and IoT technology in boilers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the boilers market covers the following areas:

• Boilers market sizing

• Boilers market forecast

• Boilers market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading boilers market vendors that include A. O. Smith Corp., Alfa Laval AB, Ariston Holding NV, ATTSU Termica S.L, Babcock Wanson, Bryan Steam LLC, Clayton Industries, Danstoker AS, Ferroli Spa, General Electric Co., Hurst Boiler and Welding Co. Inc., Lennox International Inc., Mestek Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SPX Corp., The Cleaver Brooks Co. Inc., The Fulton Companies, Vaillant GmbH, and Viessmann Climate Solutions SE. Also, the boilers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

