Positive Trends in Automotive Electronics Market Growth: Increasing Automation and Digitalization Driven Design Technologies | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Electronics Market is anticipated to reach US$ 249.653 Billion in 2023 and then increase at a CAGR of 4.6% to US$ 391.43 Billion between 2023 and 2033. The automotive electronics demand increased due to the increased integration and implementation of modern safety systems, including automated airbags, parking assistance systems, emergency braking, and lane departure warning to reduce traffic accidents.



In-vehicle passenger safety features such as alcohol ignition interlocks, emergency call systems, and accident data recorder systems are being quickly implemented, and they are anticipated to propel market expansion for automotive electronics over the projection period.

Stay ahead of the competition by gaining key insights into the US$ 391.43 billion Automotive Electronics Market: Download the Sample Report Here! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1726

Role of IoT and AI in the Evolution of Automobile:

The growth of IoT and AI has changed car functionalities, according to market trends for automotive electronics. It has improved the ride assistance systems and boosted driver communication with the vehicle during the last year. The rise of the automotive electronics business is fueled by the inclusion of cameras and sensors in automobiles, which aid drivers in parking their cars or using other nearby features.

Increased Need for In-Vehicle Safety Technology:

Automobile electronic components are necessary because car safety regulations are becoming more stringent in different parts of the world, and consumers are becoming more aware of car safety features.

Airbags are standard equipment on all but the most affordable models of vehicles. In contrast, the most expensive models have cutting-edge safety technologies like autonomous emergency braking and sleep recognition. This should present a profitable automotive electronics market opportunity.

A Sharp Rise in Vehicles Embracing Automated Driving:

Artificial intelligence has improved autos thanks to its development. These self-driving cars recognize danger and gauge the tension of the driver. Radars and other sensors are used by self-driving autonomous vehicles to sense their environment. Advanced control systems use sensory data to determine the best routes to take, obstacles, and pertinent signage.

Insights into Regional Developments:

The Europe Automotive Electronics Market is witnessing significant growth. Europe is experiencing a market boom due to the increasing concern for safety and security in the automotive industry. This region benefits from reputable automakers like Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, BMW, and Daimler.

The ADAS industry has thrived due to regulations implemented by the European Union to reduce traffic accidents and promote vehicle safety equipment. These factors are collectively surging the market growth of automotive electronics.

The automotive electronics business in Asia-Pacific is experiencing substantial growth. Through their robust electronic component manufacturing activity, nations like Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand have substantially contributed to the automotive electronics industry. China and Japan are the primary automotive electronics suppliers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Enhance your experience and enjoy savings of up to 30% by customizing this report with the expertise of our professionals: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1726

With few automotive electronics manufacturers, local providers have a great opportunity to meet domestic demand and attract investors. India has shown impressive growth in the automotive electronics industry, while China has the leading market share.

Major Takeaways:

During the forecast period, the Chinese automotive electronics business to expand at a CAGR of 5.5%.

From 2023 to 2033, the United Kingdom automotive electronics industry registered at a 3.3% CAGR.

Through 2033, the Indian automotive electronics market to record a CAGR of 6%.

Between 2023 and 2033, the United States might increase its market share by 21.8%.

Germany may control 7.6% of the automotive electronics industry between 2023 and 2033.

Between 2023 and 2033, Japan's share of the automotive electronics industry might reach 8.3%.

From 2023 to 2033, Australia to hold a 0.2% share of the automotive electronics industry.

The body electronics segment to acquire a substantial market share of 22.4% in the type category between 2023 and 2033.

The passenger cars sector to grab a significant market share of 68.9% in the vehicle type category between 2023 and 2033.



Competitive Landscape:

Major automotive electronics manufacturers spend much on research and development to diversify their product lines, propelling the automotive electronics market even higher.

The automotive electronics manufacturers are engaging in various strategic measures to extend their worldwide footprint. These measures include important industry changes such as new product releases, contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, higher investments, and collaboration with other organizations.

The top 10 Leading Manufacturers in Automotive Electronics Market

Continental AG DENSO Corporation Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA Infineon Technologies AG Robert Bosch GmbH Valeo Inc. ZF Friedrichshafen AG Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. Visteon Corporation Xilinx Inc.

Engage with our expert analyst to gain in-depth information about the top 10 manufacturers, including their revenues in 2022. Don't miss the opportunity to ask your queries and receive comprehensive insight: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1726

Latest Advancements:

· Texas Instruments Partners with Smart Eye

Texas Instruments, a renowned semiconductor manufacturer, partnered with Smart Eye, an AI firm specializing in human insight, in March 2023. The partnership's goal was to give manufacturers creative interior sensing technologies that improved driver safety and the in-cabin experience.

· Renesas Electronics Corporation Collaborates with Microsoft

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced its collaboration with Microsoft to hasten the development of connected cars in January 2021. As a development environment for the MCVP (Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform), Renesas' R-Car Starter Kit, built on the R-Car Automotive SoC, is now available.

Automotive Electronics Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Body Electronics

Entertainment

Powertrain

Safety Systems





By Vehicle:

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa





Stay ahead of the competition with detailed market intelligence. Purchase now to access segment-specific information and uncover key trends, drivers, and challenges in the industry: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1726

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Automotive Landscape:

Automotive Connectivity Control Unit Market Share: Is projected to be valued at US$ 58.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% valued at US$ 11.7 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Automotive Smart Antenna Market Size: Is expected to increase at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Automotive NFC Market Demand: Is expected to reach US$ 35 Billion by 2032 while displaying a CAGR of 30.2% during the timeframe of 2022 to 2032.

Automotive ECU Market Growth: Is projected to have a significant CAGR of 4.7% by 2033. The market is expected to expand from US$ 14.4 billion in 2023 to US$ 22.8 billion by 2033.

Automotive Embedded System Market Outlook: Is likely to reach a nearly US$ 8.2 Billion valuation by the end of 2032.

Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Size: Is expected to increase from US$ 21,996 million in 2023 to US$ 289,542 million by the end of 2033.

Automotive connectivity Market Share: Is projected to register at a moderate-paced CAGR of 19% over the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Demand: Is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 744.39 billion by 2033.

Locomotive Wiring Harness Market Growth: Is evaluated to be worth US$ 4,366.50 Million in 2023 and is expected to be worth US$ 7,388.20 Million by 2033.

Electric Vehicle Insulation Market Trends: Is likely to be worth US$ 43,795.7 Million by 2033, up from US$ 6,145.1 Million in 2023.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com