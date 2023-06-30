mRNA Therapeutics Market to Hit US$ 23.7 Billion by 2031| Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the recent Growth Plus Reports study, the Global mRNA Therapeutics Market was estimated at a value of US$ 10.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.54% from 2023 to 2031 to reach US$ 23.7 billion. The study outlines the most efficient strategy, market trends, significant opportunities and drivers, the competitive environment, market size, statistical data, economic forecasts, and the most important investment areas.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases drives market revenue growth.

The ability to treat chronic ailments is increasing the demand for the mRNA therapeutics market.

Increasing as market players are emphasizing development tactics and creating a product pipeline.

mRNA Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 10.6 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 23.7 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.54% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Application, End Use, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Market Drivers:

The market revenue is expected to rise because of increased research and development (R&D), partnerships, and collaborations, rising demand for innovative treatments and vaccines, as well as an increase in chronic and infectious diseases. Another factor fueling the market's revenue expansion is the increasing frequency of chronic disorders. However, due to the relatively short protein synthesis half-life in mRNA treatments for chronic illnesses that need recurrent administration, the global market revenue for mRNA therapeutics will only experience a small rise.

Market Segmentation:

Growth plus reports have analyzed the health kiosk market from perspectives such as type, application, end-user, and region.

Type Segmentation:

Based on type, the global mRNA therapeutics market is segmented into prophylactic vaccines, therapeutic drugs, and therapeutic vaccines.

The prophylactic vaccine segment dominates the global mRNA therapeutics market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share is attributed to the numerous advantages, including preventing diseases before they occur, reducing healthcare costs associated with treating chronic diseases, and protecting vulnerable populations such as infants and elderly individuals.

Application Segmentation:

Based on the application, the global mRNA therapeutics market is segmented as rare genetic diseases, infectious diseases, oncology, respiratory diseases, and others.

The infectious diseases segment dominates the global mRNA therapeutics market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share is attributed to the rapid and effective treatment of infectious diseases by producing specific immunogenic proteins. Additionally, mRNA vaccines can be quickly developed and manufactured in response to emerging infectious disease prevalence.

End-User Segmentation:

Based on end-user, the global mRNA therapeutics market is segmented into research organizations, hospitals & clinics, and others.

The hospitals and clinics segment dominates the global mRNA therapeutics market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share is attributed to the potential for treating various diseases, particularly in the most challenging instances when standard drugs and treatments are no longer effective.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on the region, the global mRNA therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global mRNA therapeutics market. The key factor supporting the growth of the mRNA therapeutics market in this region is the increased funding for research and development, increased mRNA drug approvals, new medical technology, and rising consumer demand in the healthcare sector.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players operating in the global mRNA therapeutics market are:

Moderna, Inc.

BioNTech SE

CureVac N.V.

Arcturus Therapeutics

Translate Bio, Inc.

GSK Plc

Argos Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Many businesses strongly emphasize development strategies, including new product releases, product approvals, and other components like patents and events. The market viewed acquisition, partnership, and collaboration activities as inorganic development strategies. These activities have expanded the demand for mRNA treatments globally and opened new economic and business opportunities.

Recent Developments:

In January 2023, Moderna, Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, partnered and signed a licensing to develop experimental mRNA-based conditionally stimulated therapies based on Moderna's mRNA technologies and CytomX's Probody therapeutic platform.

In May 2022, the Center for Family Health Research (CFHR) and the Aurum Institute, in collaboration with the nonprofit scientific research organization IAVI and Moderna, Inc., announced that the first screenings for a Phase I clinical study of an mRNA HIV vaccine antigen (mRNA-1644).

In October 2022, Moderna Inc. announced the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for its BA.4/BA.5 Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.222.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL mRNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Prophylactic Vaccines Therapeutic Drugs Therapeutic Vaccines GLOBAL mRNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Rare Genetic Diseases Infectious Diseases Oncology Respiratory Diseases Others GLOBAL mRNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USE Hospitals & Clinics Research Organizations Others

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

