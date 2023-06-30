Click, Shop, Savor: Organic Food And Beverages Market Set to Soar Past USD 564.22 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Organic Food And Beverages market , increased demand for plant-based and vegan organic products, rise in organic snacks and convenience foods, expansion of organic offerings in foodservice and restaurants, growing popularity of functional and wellness-focused organic products, emergence of regenerative agriculture practices, demand for transparent and traceable supply chains, focus on sustainable packaging solutions, growth of private label organic products, innovation in organic beverages including plant-based milks and kombucha, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Organic food and beverage are products that are grown and processed without the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, or other chemicals. They are often produced using sustainable practices that protect the environment and animal welfare. They are generally considered to be healthier than conventionally produced foods, and they may also taste better.

Prominent Players in Organic Food And Beverages Market

Suminter India Organics Private Limited

Nature Bio-Foods Limited

Organic India Private Limited

Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd

Phalaba Agro Research Foundations Pvt. Ltd

ElWorld Agro & Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd

Terra Firma Projects Private Limited

Aryavarta Organics Pvt. Ltd

Corelife Wholefoods Private Limited

Pro Nature

Pure and Sure

Nature Organic

Organic Tattva

Organic Garden

Vision Fresh

Sorich Organics

24 Mantra

Wingreen Farm

Organica

Organic Fruits and Vegetables Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Organic Fruits and Vegetables dominated the global online market due to their inherent health benefits. Increasing consumer awareness about the harmful effects of pesticides and chemicals on conventionally grown fruits and vegetables has driven the demand for organic alternatives.

Food and Beverage is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the food and beverage is the leading segment due to the increasing demand from the industries. In addition, food manufacturers, processors, and brand owners are increasingly incorporating organic ingredients into their products to meet consumer demand for clean labels and healthier options. This segment drives sales through the procurement and use of organic ingredients in a wide range of packaged food and beverage products.

Europe is the leading Market Due to the Consumer Awareness

Region-wise, Europe is one of the largest growing markets due to the long-standing tradition of organic farming and strong consumer demand for organic products. Stringent regulations and certification standards, such as the European Union Organic (EU Organic) certification, have helped establish trust and credibility in organic products. Additionally, consumers in Europe often prioritize sustainability, environmental consciousness, and health-conscious lifestyles, which align well with the values associated with organic food and beverages.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Organic Food And Beverages market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Organic Food And Beverages.

Key Developments in the Organic Food And Beverages Market

In February 2023, Hain Celestial Group acquired Ella's Kitchen for $850 million. Ella's Kitchen is a leading producer of organic baby food. This acquisition gives Hain Celestial Group a strong presence in the growing organic baby food market.

In March 2023, Kellogg Company acquired The Good Food Company for $500 million. The Good Food Company is a leading producer of plant-based foods, including plant-based burgers, sausages, and chicken nuggets. This acquisition gives Kellogg Company a strong presence in the growing plant-based food market.

