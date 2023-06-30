The Global Recreational Boats Market is forecasted to grow by USD 5,631.52 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recreational Boats Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472180/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the recreational boats market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing customer engagement in recreational boating activities, government initiatives for developing boating and yachting ecosystem, and increasing demand for outboard engine-operated powerboats.



The recreational boats market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Sailboats

• Personal watercrafts (PWC)

• Inflatables



By Product Type

• Outboards

• Inboard



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing population of high-net-worth individuals as one of the prime reasons driving the recreational boats market growth during the next few years. Also, growing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and the incorporation of advanced technologies in recreational boats will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the recreational boats market covers the following areas:

• Recreational boats market sizing

• Recreational boats market forecast

• Recreational boats market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading recreational boats market vendors that include A. H. Wadia Boat Builders, Azimut Benetti SpA, Baja Marine, Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH, Brunswick Corp., Christensen Shipyards LLC, Damen Shipyards Group, Feadship Holland BV, Grady White Boats Inc., Great American Marine, Groupe Beneteau, Halevai Power, Jettec Jet Boats Ltd., Malibu Boats Inc., Marine Products Corp., MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., Nobiskrug Yachts GmbH, Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.. Also, the recreational boats market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

