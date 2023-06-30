The Global Clay Market is forecasted to grow by USD 6,515.34 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.2% % during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clay Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472179/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by construction industry growth, robust demand for ceramics, and increasing urbanization.



The clay market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Ceramic

• Non-ceramic



By Application

• Tableware

• Sanitaryware

• Medical applications



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of new construction materials as one of the prime reasons driving the clay market growth during the next few years. Also, increased government spending on infrastructure and the growing use of omnichannel strategy by market vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the clay market covers the following areas:

• Clay market sizing

• Clay market forecast

• Clay market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading clay market vendors that include Active Minerals International LLC, Austin White Lime Co.Ltd., Burgess Pigment Co., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Ecobat LLC, Eczacibasi Holding AS, Edgar Minerals Inc., Gleason Clay Co., Imerys S.A., Industrial Minerals Co., KaMin LLC, Lhoist SA, Minerals Technologies Inc., Old Hickory Clay Co., Plainsman Clays Ltd., Quartz Works GmbH, Rasheed Performance Minerals, Reade International Corp., SCR Sibelco NV, and Superior Clay Corp. Also, the clay market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

