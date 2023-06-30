The Global Glass Bottles and Containers Market is forecasted to grow by USD 14.51 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glass Bottles and Containers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472178/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the glass bottles and containers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for sustainable packaging products, high demand from end-user industries, and mergers and acquisitions by vendors.



The glass bottles and containers market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Transparent glass

• Opaque glass



By End-user

• Beverage packaging

• Cosmetics and perfumes

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food packaging

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the product premiumization boosting market growth as one of the prime reasons driving the glass bottles and containers market growth during the next few years. Also, government regulations and initiatives for sustainable product and robust growth packaging industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the glass bottles and containers market covers the following areas:

• Glass bottles and containers market sizing

• Glass bottles and containers market forecast

• Glass bottles and containers market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glass bottles and containers market vendors that include Ajanta Bottle Pvt. Ltd., Ardagh Group SA, BA Glass BV, Beatson Clark, Crestani s.r.l., GAASCH PACKAGING NV SA, Gerresheimer AG, Glassworks International, Middle East Glass Manufacturing Co. S.A.E., O I Glass Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Saverglass SAS, SGD Pharma, Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH, Verallia SA, Verescence France, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Vidrala SA, Vitro SAB De CV, and Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH. Also, the glass bottles and containers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

