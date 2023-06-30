Hydrolyzed Collagen Market to Reach $1.32Bn by 2028 at 5.7% CAGR with Asia-Pacific Region Driving Growth During 2022–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Size Report, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source, Application and Geography”, the global hydrolyzed collagen market size is expected to grow from US$ 946.43 million in 2022 to US$ 1,322.60 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2028.





Download Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00018698/







Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 946.43 million in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 1,322.60 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 163 No. of Tables 64 No. of Charts & Figures 83 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Source, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Viscofan DE GmbH, Rousselot BV, Nitta Gelatin Inc, GELITA AG, ConnOils LLC, Norland Products Inc, Protein SA, Tessenderlo Group NV, Titan Biotech Ltd, and Ewald-Gelatine GmbH





Browse key market insights spread across 163 pages with 64 list of tables & 83 list of figures from the report, "Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source (Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine, and Others) and Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals, Personal Care, and Others) " in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/hydrolyzed-collagen-market







Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market: Competitive Landscape

Viscofan DE GmbH, Rousselot BV, Nitta Gelatin Inc, GELITA AG, ConnOils LLC, Norland Products Inc, Protein SA, Tessenderlo Group NV, Titan Biotech Ltd, and Ewald-Gelatine GmbH are among the players operating in the hydrolyzed collagen market. These players are focusing on new product launches and geographic expansions to meet the growing consumer demand worldwide. The widespread presence of these companies in the world helps them serve a large range of customers, subsequently allowing them to increase their market share. These market players are highly focused on launching new products and expanding their product range in specialty portfolios.



Hydrolyzed collagen, also known as collagen peptides or collagen hydrolysate, is a short chain of amino acids derived from collagen. It is more bioavailable and is better absorbed into the bloodstream due to shorter chains of amino acids as compared to native collagen and gelatin. Hydrolyzed collagen is readily broken down into a form that can enter the bloodstream after digestion. After consumption and absorption, hydrolyzed collagen travels throughout the body, rebuilding, repairing, and providing energy. It is carried to different tissues of the body where cells build the peptides into full-length collagen helices to repair the skin, bones, and joints. Hydrolyzed collagen is a versatile source of protein and an important element of healthy nutrition. Their nutritional and physiological properties promote the bones, joints, and skin health. These factors fuleing the hydrolyzed collagen market growth.





Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00018698/







Surging Demand for Marine-Sourced Hydrolyzed Collagen to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities to Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Players:

Marine organisms such as fish, jellyfish, sponges, and other invertebrates harbor a significant source of hydrolyzed collagen. They are highly advantageous over other sources, as they are metabolically compatible, lack religious constraints, and are free of animal pathogens. Marine-sourced hydrolyzed collagen is majorly used for skincare product manufacturing. It is a versatile compound capable of healing skin injuries of varying severity and delaying the natural human aging process. Moreover, marine-sourced hydrolyzed collagen can be used as a biomaterial owing to its water solubility and metabolic compatibility. Thus, the demand for marine-sourced hydrolyzed collagen is increasing with its rising utilization for different industrial applications.

Furthermore, marine-sourced hydrolyzed collagen do not foster transmissible diseases. Land animals possess many transmissible diseases, making them less favorable for industry use. For example, cattle, although a large source of collagen, pose risks for BSE and TSE. These progressive neurological disorders affect cattle and can result in life-threatening human infections. In addition, a few religious constraints on using bovines for the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries are up for debate. These factors make marine sources of hydrolyzed collagen a much easier, safer, and more promising alternative. Thus, with increasing demand, manufacturers are launching different products. For instance, in January 2021, Darling Ingredients introduced Peptan, a marine collagen peptide under its Rousselot brand. This product helps the company enter the dietary supplements market. Thus, the growing demand for marine-sourced collagen is expected to open new opportunities in the hydrolyzed collagen market growth during the forecast period.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00018698/







Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market: Segmental Overview

Based on source, the hydrolyzed collagen market is categorized into bovine, porcine, poultry, marine, and others. The bovine segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. Bovine-based hydrolyzed collagen is a common food additive and supplement. It is primarily extracted from cows. The consumption of bovine collagen helps improve skin health and prevent bone loss.

Based on application, the hydrolyzed collagen market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, personal care, and others. Hydrolyzed collagen is used in various food and beverages such as dairy products, confectioneries, and beverages. It improves the chewiness, foam stabilization, and texture of confectioneries. Additionally, in dairy products, it is used as a texturization and stabilization agent.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market:

During the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, implementing lockdown restrictions and shutdown of manufacturing units led to a production shortfall, creating a demand and supply gap. These factors hampered the profitability of various small-scale and large-scale collagen manufacturers. However, people are increasingly seeking natural and safer alternatives to keep themselves healthy and strengthen their immune systems. The demand for dietary supplements increased dramatically during the initial months of the pandemic. Moreover, as people stayed at home due to government mandates, they focused on their health, fitness, and skincare routine. People started participating in several activities such as yoga, exercises, and Zumba to improve their health. This factor created strong opportunities for the manufacturers of functional food and beverages. Hydrolyzed collagen is used in a wide range of functional food and beverages. They are a key ingredient in various nutraceutical supplements as they provide multiple benefits ranging from improving digestive health, significantly reducing wrinkles, improving skin elasticity, and promoting muscle growth to supporting bone health.





Buy Premium Copy of Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00018698/









Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

Collagen Market - The global collagen market size was valued at US$ 4,120.19 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7,205.03 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Collagen Peptides Market - The global collagen peptides market size was valued at US$ 998.95 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1,490.99 million by 2030; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030

Collagen Casing Market - The global collagen casing market size was valued at US$ 1,648.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,418.6 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Skincare Products Market - The global skincare products market size was valued at US$ 115,386.46 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 213,363.09 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Broth Market - The global broth market size is projected to reach US$ 6,315.40 million by 2028 from US$ 5,180.51 million in 2022. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2028.









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/hydrolyzed-collagen-market

