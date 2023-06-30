The Global Care Management Solution Market is forecasted to grow by USD 10655.57 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.88% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Care Management Solution Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472176/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the care management solution market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of EHRs, presence of favorable government initiatives, and rising geriatric population.



The care management solution market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Chronic care management

• Disease management

• Utilization management



By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the care management solution market growth during the next few years. Also, growing integration of predictive analytics with care management solutions and rising adoption of personalized medicines will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the care management solution market covers the following areas:

• Care management solution market sizing

• Care management solution market forecast

• Care management solution market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading care management solution market vendors that include AssureCare LLC, athenahealth Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Constellation Software Inc., Epic Systems Corp., ExlService Holdings Inc., HealthEdge Software Inc., HealthSmart Holdings Inc., i2i Systems Inc., InfoMC Inc., International Business Machines Corp., InterSystems Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medecision Inc., Oracle Corp., OSP, Pegasystems Inc., Veradigm LLC, ZeOmega Inc., and Zyter Inc.. Also, the care management solution market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472176/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________