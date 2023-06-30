The Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,939.31 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 32.79% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472175/?utm_source=GNW

The report on blockchain technology in healthcare market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing inclination toward data security, improved interoperability of blockchain technology in healthcare, and enhanced data integrity of blockchain technology in healthcare.



The blockchain technology in healthcare market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Private

• Public

• Hybrid



By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and medical device companies

• Healthcare payers

• Healthcare providers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of blockchain-based health information exchange as one of the prime reasons driving blockchain technology in healthcare market growth during the next few years. Also, increased focus on clinical trials and research and blockchain-enabled supply chain management will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on blockchain technology in healthcare market covers the following areas:

• Blockchain technology in healthcare market sizing

• Blockchain technology in healthcare market forecast

• Blockchain technology in healthcare market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blockchain technology in healthcare market vendors that include Amgen Inc., Blockchain AI Solutions Ltd., BurstIQ LLC, Chronicled, Embleema Inc., Equideum Health, GuardTime OU, Hashed Industries LLC, Health Utility Network Inc., International Business Machines Corp., iSolve LLC, Microsoft Corp., Novartis AG, Oracle Corp., Patientory Inc., Proof.Works, Qure.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sanofi SA, UnitedHealth Group Inc., and Medicalchain SA. Also, the blockchain technology in healthcare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472175/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________