Daniel Siwek and XpandMusic Unveil "Entropy Nº1": A Captivating Album of Delicacy and Strength

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpandMusic proudly presents "Entropy Nº1," the debut album that marks the remarkable collaboration between actor, photographer, and musician, Daniel Siwek. This collection of eight tracks beautifully captures the delicate and powerful essence of disorder, translated into a melodic symphony that resonates with a unique and profound universe. With his soulful voice and a penchant for crafting songs that embody the simple beauty of everyday life and emotions, Siwek invites listeners to immerse themselves in a musical journey that effortlessly fuses folk and indie elements. "Entropy Nº1" is a testament to the artistry of good music that appeals to both the ears and the soul.



Drawing inspiration from revered artists such as Bon Iver, Elliot Smith, Sam Beam (Iron and Wine), and Peter Gabriel, Siwek effortlessly joins the folk rock movement, armed with his acoustic guitar, soft vocals, and compositions that exude transparency and harmony. The album opens with the enchanting ballad "At the End," a heartfelt composition adorned with gentle piano and cello, enveloping listeners in delicate yet powerful drama. Siwek's introspective lyrics guide us through doubts, triumphs, and the freedom to compose, mirroring the myriad stories experienced by many.

"Despite What You Say," the second single, showcases Siwek's versatility as he weaves his alternative folk sound with country and rock elements. This composition celebrates the freedom found in forging one's own path, leaving fears and doubts behind. The album's breadth is further expanded with "Not Like You," a melodic folk ballad that delves into introspection, narrating the journey of overcoming heartbreak and embracing self-affirmation.

Siwek's partnership with a talented ensemble of instrumentalists, including sound engineer and flamenco guitarist Murillo Da Rós, Lilian Nakahoto on piano, Luís Bourschedit on percussion, Fábio Abu-Jamra on acoustic and electric guitars, Fernando Schubert on bass, and Laura Budel on cello, amplifies the album's emotional depth. Together, they craft a symphony that balances solemn sadness with attentive comfort, transforming "Entropy Nº1" into a captivating soundtrack capable of enveloping any beautiful story.

"Entropy Nº1" is slated for release through XpandMusic in 2023. Ahead of the album's launch, Siwek is unveiling a series of singles, each a testament to his musical prowess and introspective lyricism. The releases, already available on all streaming services, started in January with the first single, "At the End", followed by "Despite What You Say", "Not Like You", "Just Fine", "Cards on Your Side", and this month, “Last Goodbye".

Prepare to immerse yourself in the delicate yet resilient world of "Entropy Nº1," an album that will captivate your senses and leave an indelible mark on your musical journey.

About Daniel Siwek:

Daniel Siwek is an actor, photographer, and musician known for his talent and versatility in the entertainment industry. With "Entropy Nº1," Siwek shares his musical prowess, delivering a captivating collection of songs that evoke profound emotions and showcase his unique artistic vision.

About XpandMusic:

XpandMusic is a passionate music label committed to supporting talented artists and amplifying their reach. With a focus on breaking down barriers, they provide a platform for great music, regardless of genre, to be discovered and appreciated.

Contact Information:

Nando Costa - XpandMusic - nandocosta@xpandmusic.com