Male Plus Founder Tim Torfs on How Stress Affects Performance in the Bedroom

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Torfs is a popular man in the fitness community in his home country of Belgium. The ambitious entrepreneur has demonstrated that he isn’t afraid of trying new things and has dipped his toes in multiple aspects of the health and wellness community over the past two decades.



In 2003, Torfs started a beauty salon as the first male Belgian beautician. In 2006 he opened a wellness center and the following year developed “Slim in 9 Weeks With Tim Torfs” a popular slimming concept that led Torfs to open 20 more studios in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg in the following two years.

Most recently, Torfs has created Male Plus, a unique, vegan libido enhancer that uses 100% natural active ingredients to help men who struggle to achieve and maintain an erection. Male Plus was immediately successful from the moment it hit the market back in September 2021, and Torfs connects the product’s success to one thing more than all others: stress.

“During the pandemic, I saw that stress was becoming a major factor for my clients. They were insecure and scared — and why shouldn’t they be? Working from home, lockdowns, wearing masks, having groceries delivered to avoid stepping out of their doors — the world was on fire.”

Torfs goes on to explain how, in the midst of the Covid chaos, he came up with the concept of Male Plus. “Many of my clients started to pin their stress to low libido, and it makes sense. Acute, chronic stress is scientifically proven to impact sex drive. It distracts your mind and influences your mood. It can lead to other things like depression and anxiety, too. This can leave you feeling sluggish and on medications that further complicate the problem.”

Torfs was shocked to find that Belgium didn’t have an alternative food supplement on the market specifically designed to boost libido. So, he unleashed his inner entrepreneur and looked for a solution. “I wanted to find the natural substitute for Viagra,” he explains, “Male Plus is just that.”

The supplement is vegan and uses 100% natural ingredients, including Tribulus Terrestris and Maca to stimulate blood flow and boost libido. Ginseng also helps calm the mind and destress the body. The formula is effective and can elevate sexual desire and abilities for multiple days at a time.

“Stress is a real thing in our modern lives,” Torfs declares, “But it shouldn’t derail performance in the bedroom. That should be a safe space where people can withdraw with their partners to relax and have fun. Male Plus makes that possible.”

About Male Plus

Male Plus is an herbal supplement that naturally reduces stress and supports libido. The Belgian brand was developed by Tim Torfs, a serial entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in the health and wellness industry. Torfs has spent time as a male beautician, opened a wellness center, and created his own slimming concept and line of nutritional supplements.

In September of 2021, Torfs released Male Plus, which combines three 100% natural active herbal ingredients (Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, and Ginseng) as an alternative to chemical ED and libido-enhancing solutions. Male Plus is vegan, allergy-free, and is for men over 21. Consult with a doctor if you’re over 60 years old or are using hypertension or antidiabetic treatments.