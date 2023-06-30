Sex Should Be Fun, Not Stressful. Male Plus Can Help

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Male Plus is a natural libido enhancer created by Belgian fitness entrepreneur Tim Torfs. The vegan alternative food supplement uses 100% natural active ingredients like Tribulus Terrestris, Maca, and Ginseng to calm the body and stimulate blood flow and sex drive without resorting to extreme chemical solutions.



“Male Plus was created with one mission in mind,” says Torfs, “to restore an active, fun, and fulfilling sex life for those struggling in the bedroom. There are too many issues these days stopping men from enjoying, and helping their partner enjoy, each sexual encounter.”

Everyone is aware of common sexual roadblocks like erectile dysfunction. (It’s hard to miss those ED commercials.) But there are many other reasons men can struggle to enjoy their sex life. Cleveland Clinic labels this “ sexual dysfunction ” and defines it as “any physical or psychological problem that prevents you or your partner from getting sexual satisfaction.”

The medical site adds that there are several primary forms of sexual dysfunction in males, starting with erectile dysfunction, but also including delayed, inhibited, or premature ejaculation as well as overall low libido. These can come from a variety of causes, including low testosterone levels and blood vessel disorders. External factors like alcohol and drug abuse, smoking, prescription drugs, and even chronic stress can factor into the equation as well.

The result is a slow, difficult, or even non-existent sex life, which is something Torfs finds unacceptable and counterproductive. “It doesn’t matter if you’re stressed out at work, on a new medication, or just feeling sluggish,” he says, “Life can still be fun, even in the bedroom. Especially in the bedroom. Male Plus makes that possible.”

About Male Plus

Male Plus is an herbal supplement that naturally reduces stress and supports libido. The Belgian brand was developed by Tim Torfs, a serial entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in the health and wellness industry. Torfs has spent time as a male beautician, opened a wellness center, and created his own slimming concept and line of nutritional supplements.

In September of 2021, Torfs released Male Plus, which combines three 100% natural active herbal ingredients (Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, and Ginseng) as an alternative to chemical ED and libido-enhancing solutions. Male Plus is vegan, allergy-free, and is for men over 21. Consult with a doctor if you’re over 60 years old or are using hypertension or antidiabetic treatments.