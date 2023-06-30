BTSE Embraces Gaming and NFT Evolution with New Listing of Rainbow Token (RBW)

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE , a leading digital asset exchange, today announced the listing of Rainbow Token ( RBW ). This new listing is a strategic step forward in supporting the dynamic, transformative potential of the gaming industry and the world of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Rainbow Token powers Crypto Unicorns , a popular play-to-earn game featuring an engaging mix of farming simulation and combat loops, all centralized around uniquely designed Unicorn Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Crypto Unicorns has quickly established a strong presence in the Ethereum-based NFT market, with over 155,000 Unicorns and 39,000 Land items and a total trading volume surpassing 17,000 ETH.

Conceptualized and brought to life by Laguna Games , with the strong support of industry heavyweights including Bitkraft Ventures, Delphi Digital, and Polygon Studios, Crypto Unicorns has surged through a trajectory of extraordinary growth, accumulating an impressive $31 million in total funding. This solid financial foundation, coupled with the invaluable insights of a seasoned team that brings together industry luminaries from gaming titans such as EA, Activision Blizzard, and more, weaves an optimistic narrative of exponential potential and a bright future not just for Crypto Unicorns, but also for Rainbow Token.

In alignment with this new token listing, BTSE is organizing the RBW Listing Campaign , providing users an opportunity to win a share from a 2,000 BTSE Token prize pool. The campaign runs from June 30, 2023, 10 AM (UTC) to July 7, 2023, 10 AM (UTC), and requires a minimum trading of 400 RBW tokens to qualify.

BTSE emphasized its commitment to supporting community-led governance within the broader digital assets ecosystem, recognizing the significance of a power transition from central authorities to a collective, community-driven council. By welcoming governance tokens such as Rainbow Token (RBW) on its platform, BTSE facilitates a unique opportunity for its users to actively participate in shaping the strategic direction of various projects. This reflects BTSE's dedication to fostering a democratized decision-making process across the digital asset landscape.

"We are thrilled to offer RBW on our platform," saidHenry Liu, CEO of BTSE. "This listing provides our users an exclusive opportunity to be active participants in shaping the future of the burgeoning gamify and NFT ecosystems."

About BTSE