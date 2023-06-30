Cancer Biologics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Cancer Biologics Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Product (Monoclonal Antibodies (Naked Monoclonal Antibodies, Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies, Bispecific Monoclonal Antibodies), Vaccines (Preventive Vaccines, Therapeutic Vaccines), Cancer Growth Blockers (Tyrosine kinase Inhibitors (TKI), Proteasome Inhibitors (PI), mTOR Inhibitors), Blood Cell Growth Factors (Lenograstim, Filgrastim), Cytokine (Interferons, Interleukins)), by Application (Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, Ovarian Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Gastric Cancers, Other), by Route of Administration (Orals, Injectable) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global Cancer Biologics market was estimated to be valued at US$ 115.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Technological Advances in the Cancer Biologics Market

Technological advancements coupled with better understanding of the biology of cancer cells and studies on development of biologic agents to control cell growth has improved in the recent years. Focus of industry players on development of cancer biologics for treatment of several cancer types will increase its adoption in coming years. Growing awareness regarding adverse effects of anti-cancer drugs will surge the demand for technologically advanced biological therapy for cancer treatment. Development of biologics such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines and cancer growth blockers will boost the demand among the patient population.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have shown significant success in treating various types of cancers, particularly melanoma, lung cancer, and bladder cancer. Drugs like pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and nivolumab (Opdivo) work by blocking the proteins that inhibit the immune system's response, thereby allowing immune cells to recognize and attack cancer cells. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy has shown remarkable efficacy in treating certain blood cancers, such as acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Oncolytic viruses and NGS technologies have advanced our understanding of the genetic basis of cancer and enabled personalized medicine approaches. Liquid biopsies provide a less invasive alternative to traditional tissue biopsies and can help monitor treatment response, detect minimal residual disease, and identify resistance mechanisms.

Advances in cell culture techniques and media optimization have led to increased productivity and higher yields in biologic drug production. Advances in chromatography techniques, including affinity chromatography, membrane chromatography, and continuous chromatography, have improved purification efficiency and scalability. Additionally, new filtration technologies and process steps have been developed to remove impurities and ensure product safety. These manufacturing advances in the cancer biologics market have contributed to increased efficiency, improved product quality, and enhanced scalability, ultimately leading to better access to biologic therapies for cancer patients.

For instance, development of preventive vaccines such as human papilloma vaccines (HPV) and hepatitis B vaccines (HBV) will help the business growth. Moreover, development of therapeutic cancer vaccines to inhibit growth of relapsed tumors that are refractory to surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy will further foster cancer biological therapy industry growth during the forecast timeline.

Did COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Cancer Biologics Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the cancer biologics market, presenting both challenges and opportunities. On one hand, the pandemic disrupted healthcare systems worldwide, diverting resources and attention towards managing the outbreak and treating COVID-19 patients. This led to delays in cancer screenings, diagnoses, and treatments, including the administration of cancer biologics. Clinical trials for new cancer biologics also faced disruptions, impacting research and development efforts.

However, the pandemic also highlighted the importance of innovative and targeted therapies, such as cancer biologics, in providing effective treatment options. The vulnerabilities of cancer patients to COVID-19 necessitated a shift towards therapies that minimize immunosuppression and offer more personalized approaches. This increased the demand for cancer biologics, as they often exhibit better safety profiles and targeted mechanisms of action compared to traditional chemotherapy. Furthermore, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring, allowing healthcare providers to continue delivering cancer care and monitoring patients' responses to biologic therapies. Virtual consultations and digital health platforms facilitated the management of cancer patients, reducing the risk of exposure to the virus and ensuring continuity of care. In addition, the pharmaceutical industry demonstrated resilience and agility in adapting to the challenges posed by the pandemic. Manufacturers and researchers swiftly adapted their operations to ensure the uninterrupted production and supply of cancer biologics. The pandemic also highlighted the importance of robust and resilient supply chains to maintain the availability of critical therapies. The integration of telemedicine, digital health, and remote monitoring is expected to continue, providing more accessible and patient-centric cancer care. The need for targeted therapies and personalized treatment options is likely to further drive the development and adoption of cancer biologics.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/cancer-biologics-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 308-page report provides 117 tables and 187 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the cancer biologics market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Cancer Biologics. We provide financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including product, application and route of administration. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing cancer biologics market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing prevalence for cancer

The rising incidence of cancer globally is a significant driver for the cancer biologics market. As cancer rates continue to increase, there is a growing demand for effective treatment options, including biologic therapies. The incidence of cancer continues to rise, impacting individuals of all ages, genders, and geographical locations. The increasing prevalence of cancer underscores the urgent need for effective prevention strategies, early detection methods, and advanced treatment options. It highlights the importance of ongoing research, collaboration among healthcare professionals, and public awareness campaigns to combat this devastating disease. Efforts to address the increasing prevalence of cancer are crucial in order to improve patient outcomes, enhance quality of life, and ultimately reduce the global impact of this widespread disease.

Growing R&D investments in cancer biologics

Pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are investing significantly in research and development activities focused on cancer biologics. This investment aims to discover novel therapeutic targets, develop innovative biologics, and improve existing treatments. The increasing research and development efforts propel the growth of the cancer biologics market. The field of cancer biologics is witnessing a significant increase in research and development (R&D) investments, highlighting the growing interest in finding innovative solutions for cancer treatment. Pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and research organizations are allocating substantial resources to advance the understanding of cancer biology and develop novel biologic therapies. These investments are driven by the recognition of the immense potential of cancer biologics in providing targeted and personalized treatments with improved efficacy and reduced side effects. Researchers are focusing on various aspects of R&D, including identifying new therapeutic targets, designing and optimizing biologic molecules, conducting preclinical and clinical trials, and exploring combination therapies. For instance in April 2022, start-up named Be Bio Cambridge (U.S.) a developer of B-cell therapies for multiple therapeutic areas received US$130 million funding in its last round of B-series. The growing R&D investments in cancer biologics are propelling the development of breakthrough treatments, pushing the boundaries of cancer care and offering hope to patients worldwide.

Get Detailed ToC

https://www.visiongain.com/report/cancer-biologics-market-2023/

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Favourable regulatory environment in cancer biologics industry

The regulatory environment surrounding cancer biologics has become increasingly favourable, fostering the development and commercialization of these innovative therapies. Regulatory agencies around the world, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and other regional regulatory bodies, have established streamlined pathways and specific guidelines for the approval of cancer biologics. These frameworks take into account the unique characteristics of biologic agents, such as monoclonal antibodies and cell-based therapies, ensuring appropriate evaluation and safety assessments. The regulatory agencies recognize the urgent need for effective cancer treatments and have implemented expedited review and approval processes, such as accelerated pathways and breakthrough designations. Such conducive regulatory environment not only encourages pharmaceutical companies and research institutions to invest in the development of cancer biologics but also helps to facilitate faster access to these therapies for patients in need. The collaborative efforts between regulators, researchers, and healthcare stakeholders have resulted in a more efficient and timely evaluation and approval process, ultimately benefitting patients by providing access to innovative and potentially life-saving cancer biologic treatments.

Growing adoption of Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy, a revolutionary approach to cancer treatment, has witnessed a remarkable increase in adoption within the realm of cancer biologics. This cutting-edge therapy harnesses the body's own immune system to target and eliminate cancer cells. The growing adoption of immunotherapy stems from its ability to produce durable and long-lasting responses in various types of cancers. Immune checkpoint inhibitors, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies, and cancer vaccines are among the key immunotherapeutic strategies gaining traction in clinical practice. These therapies have demonstrated remarkable efficacy, particularly in advanced and previously challenging-to-treat cancers. The growing body of evidence supporting the effectiveness of immunotherapy has led to increased acceptance and integration of these approaches into standard cancer treatment protocols. Oncologists and healthcare providers are increasingly incorporating immunotherapies as a crucial component of multimodal treatment plans, often in combination with other therapeutic modalities. The expanding adoption of immunotherapy in cancer biologics signifies a paradigm shift in oncology, offering new hope to patients and significantly improving overall treatment outcomes. As research and development efforts continue to expand, the future holds great promise for the further advancement and refinement of immunotherapies, making them an integral part of the cancer biologics landscape.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the cancer biologics market include Roche, AstraZeneca, AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma, Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Genetech, Inc. and others. These companies are competing on basis of organic and inorganic growth strategies, including M&A and spin-offs. Moreover, they are engaged in intense competition to develop and commercialize innovative cancer biologic therapies. The market is witnessing the entry of new players, as well as the expansion of established companies, leading to a diverse and competitive environment. Companies are investing significant resources in research and development to discover novel therapeutic targets, improve existing biologics, and advance cutting-edge technologies. Strategic collaborations, partnerships, and licensing agreements are also common as companies seek to combine expertise, resources, and intellectual property. Additionally, there is a focus on obtaining regulatory approvals and securing market access for cancer biologics. With the growing demand for personalized and targeted cancer treatments, companies are striving to differentiate their products through advancements in manufacturing processes, efficacy, safety profiles, and patient outcomes.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, FDA granted accelerated drug approval for Columvi ( glofitamab-gxbm ) from Genetech Inc. for relapse of refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

In January 2023, AbbVie and Anima Biotech Announce Collaboration for the Discovery and Development of mRNA Biology Modulators against Oncology and Immunology Targets

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Pharma sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: contactus@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact

Visiongain Reports Limited

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Email: contactus@visiongain.com

Web: www.visiongain.com