Nuvei and CNBS Software partner to transform payment processing in the SAP ecosystem

MONTREAL, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today a new commercial partnership with CNBS Software (CNBS), a leading provider of B2B/B2C eCommerce and accounts receivable solutions for enterprises running SAP ERP. This collaboration will greatly enhance payment processing capabilities for businesses utilizing SAP ECC and S4 systems through seamless integration, enhanced security, and expanded payment options.

CNBS Software’s partnership with Nuvei enables it to offer its customers an integrated payment solution that seamlessly aligns with their existing SAP environment. Nuvei's advanced payment solution, including card acquiring and ACH online bank transfers, provides a modern, robust and secure payment infrastructure for businesses utilizing SAP solutions. CNBS will also benefit from Nuvei’s experience gleaned from decades of servicing ERP payment customers.

Through leveraging Nuvei’s enhanced payment services, CNBS is optimizing its payment workflows, ensuring efficiency and accuracy. Nuvei’s wide range of payment methods offers CNBS a comprehensive array of options to meet the diverse needs of their global customer base, including a suite of alternative payment methods to maximize revenue and accelerate growth as well supporting payouts in the future. Nuvei’s security framework enhances data security and fraud prevention, safeguarding transactions through CNBS software and protecting sensitive payment information.

CNBS President and CEO, Ravi Manchala, commented on the announcement: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Nuvei to enhance the payments solutions we can offer our customers. Nuvei’s deep knowledge in integrated payments and global reach enables us to provide a best-in-class service and user experience across all the payments functionalities of our platform. Nuvei has a deep knowledge and experience in integrated ERP & B2B payments, and we feel that our collaboration will bring vast enhancements to our services.”

CNBS has established itself as a leader in AR automation and invoice management solutions, catering to a wide range of industries including manufacturing, distribution, and services. With its flagship product, ePay, CNBS Software delivers comprehensive invoice management functionalities to streamline workflows and improve operational efficiency for SAP users worldwide.

"Nuvei’s historical expertise in ERP and B2B payments combined with CNBS' deep understanding of the SAP ecosystem creates a best-in-class experience for CNBS’ customers globally," commented Phil Fayer, CEO and Chair at Nuvei. "Together, we are optimizing payment processing within the SAP ecosystem, empowering businesses with enhanced capabilities and greater convenience to maximize revenue growth and operating efficiency. We’re honored to formally enter the SAP ecosystem after years of servicing and integrating multiple ERPs – our knowledge and experience in this sector will help optimize CNBS’ functionalities across the globe."

About CNBS Software

Founded in 2009, CNBS Software helps enterprises running SAP ERP with B2B/B2C eCommerce and Accounts Receivable solutions. Customers use our WECO eCommerce, ePay AR solutions to increase Sales, improve Collaboration, as well as a platform for digital process automation. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, our team of SAP functional consultants and developers blends traditional SAP expertise with cutting edge design and delivery approaches like Design Thinking and Agile Engineering to build reliable solutions that customers love to use.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 600 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

