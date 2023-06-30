Laneway Promos Release Its Latest Catalogue Of Branded And Promotional Items

Kensington, Victoria, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laneway Promos, a trusted supplier of branded and promotional products for over 15 years, is excited to announce the release of its latest catalogue of branded and promotional items.

The new catalogue has a selection of over 200 promotional products and corporate gifts that come professionally printed with your logo or unique designs, which include classics items, such as branded pens, mugs, lanyards and keyrings, popular clothing, as well as headwear and a large variety of corporate Christmas gifts.

The owner of Laneway Promos, Glenn Giblett states, “It’s overwhelming looking through pages and pages of pens or mugs. At Laneway Promos, we only offer the best quality and value products in each category. We partner with quality suppliers and combine our over 15 years of branded merchandise expertise to choose only products that will promote, engage and deliver your logo or design in the best possible way. Within the pages of Catalogue 23 are products with unparalleled quality, trendsetting designs and the seal of approval from you – our clients! Handpicked, test-driven, and well-loved by you. These are all our most requested items in one place.”

In its new catalogue, Laneway Promos supplies a wide range of branded and promotional products including:

– Notebooks and stationery

– Employee welcome packs

– Bags and backpacks

– Hoodies

– Corporate gifts

– Hats and caps

– Cups and mugs

– Drink bottles

The items offered are accessible to businesses of all sizes, regardless of industry or location, and all come in a selection of styles, unique customisations and materials.

Catalogue 23

Laneway Promos’ new catalogue showcases an array of promotional items, corporate gifts and giveaways that are a unique way to promote a business or brand.

Some of the most popular promotional items included in the catalogue include:

Promotional Notebooks

Promotional notebooks are custom printed notebooks designed to promote a business by displaying the company logo or promotional message. They are given away as promotional gifts at events, trade shows, conferences or to clients and company employees.

Laneway Promos offers promotional notebooks in a variety of sizes and designs, including spiral-bound branded notebooks, hardcover notebooks, softcover notebooks, and eco-friendly notebooks. These personalised notebooks can also come with different types of paper, such as lined sheets, blank, or dotted pages.

Branded Backpacks

Custom backpacks printed or embroidered with a company or brand’s logo are a fantastic promotional item to ensure a logo is out in the public domain.

From the classic Moleskine backpack, sleek leather fold overs or their range of eco-friendly recycled cotton backpacks – Laneway Promos provides backpacks to suit every type of person, from school kids, corporate types, creatives and gym goers.

Laneway Promos offers a selection of promotional backpacks, including carry-on luggage, classic nylon backpacks, anti-theft backpacks, laptop backpacks, and on-trend styles with drawstring closures and fold-over tops.

Corporate Christmas Gifts

Laneway Promos makes the challenge of finding branded Christmas gifts for staff and clients easier by offering a large selection of diverse gifts and gift packs in a selection of categories, including cheese boards, drinking glasses, outdoor living, picnic & cooler bags and snack packs that can all be uniquely customised or engraved with a company’s logo or label.

Additionally, to take the stress out of gift giving, Laneway Promos ensure all items are carefully packed and delivered Australia wide, pre-Christmas delivery guaranteed and are displayed in a variety of the supplier’s beautiful new range of Christmas gift boxes, branded to include the clients logo.

