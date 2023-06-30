The Global Advanced Building Materials Market is forecasted to grow by USD 17001.89 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Building Materials Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472173/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the advanced building materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the number of smart cities, an increase in the construction of green buildings, and stringent regulations regarding cement manufacturing.



The advanced building materials market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Advanced cement and concrete

• Cross-laminated timber

• Sealants

• Structural insulated panel

• Others



By End-user

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in the use of recycled and eco-friendly materials as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced building materials market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of smart materials and self-healing technologies and the integration of nanotechnology for enhanced material properties will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading advanced building materials market vendors that include 3M Co., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., APV Engineered Coatings LLC, BASF SE, Boral Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, CRH Plc, Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Heidelberg Materials AG, Holcim Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Digital GmbH, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin Williams Co.. Also, the advanced building materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

